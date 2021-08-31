2017 Honda Fit

$22,795 + taxes & licensing 3 0 , 5 3 1 K M Used Get Financing

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White Orchid Pearl

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 30,531 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Passenger Airbag Passenger Air Bag On/Off Child-Safety Locks DUAL AIRBAG SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Cruise Control Door Map Pockets Convenience Keyless Entry Console Cup Holder Seating Heated Seats Mechanical Front Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Exterior Heated Exterior Mirrors Additional Features Hubcaps Rear View Camera Cloth Interior Driver Side Airbag

