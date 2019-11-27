Menu
2017 Honda Pilot

4WD Touring | GREAT VALUE!! |

2017 Honda Pilot

4WD Touring | GREAT VALUE!! |

Family Honda

4 Maritime Ontario Blvd., Brampton, ON L6S 0C2

1-877-448-2399

$36,800

+ taxes & licensing

  • 78,208KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4356090
  • Stock #: 504097I
  • VIN: 5FNYF6H90HB504097
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
NO ACCIDENT AND ONLY 1 PREVIOUS OWNER!! Work performed on this beauty includes, brand new front and rear brake rotors, new windshield wipers, a fresh new detail, a fresh oil change, and gas. It also comes safety inspected by one of our industry professional Honda technicians. More information to follow! | LOADED with convenient features like: Back up camera, Powered Leather and Heated seats, ECO Mode, Digital Speedometer, Memory Positioned Seats, Rear heated seats, Lane Keep Assist, Anti Collision Mitigation System, Powered Sunroof/Moonroof, Heated Steering Wheel, Fog lights, Alloy Rims, Powered trunk open/close, Push to start button, Touch Screen Display, Dual climate control, Steering wheel controls, Bluetooth, Adaptive Cruise control, AM/FM, XM, CD, AUX, and so so much more!


Family Honda is also the home of FAMILY VALUE PRICING (FVP) to make your purchasing experience as positive and enjoyable as possible, we’ve already gathered all the competitors pricing and priced our vehicles accordingly! Which means you will ALWAYS have a fantastic price right from the start! Save the hassle of negotiating and have the peace of mind that we already have aggressive prices in place on any of our vehicles!


***At Family Honda, we welcome all Trade-Ins, simply bring in your vehicle and we will buy it, even if you don’t buy ours!!***


All our pre-owned vehicles have a multi-point inspection done, and Fully Safety Certified and CarFAX Verified for your purchasing peace of mind. Shop, compare and then come and see us- you'll be glad you did. Book your viewing appointment today! Family Honda is synonymous with world-class service and a part of the Policaro Automotive Group, with more than 40 years of industry experience, we invite you to come experience it for yourself!


The Policaro Group is a multifaceted enterprise dedicated to the future of mobility. Retail, business and software solutions with a commitment to customer service and the enduring belief in the value of community. We recognize that outstanding customer satisfaction lies in the consistent delivery of an exceptional experience. We support and respect the communities we serve, becoming partners in effecting positive change in society. In quest of our mission we live by the highest standards of professional ethics, honesty and integrity. This we promise and this we deliver.


PASSION. PERFORMANCE. PROMISE

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

