2017 Hyundai Accent

81,921 KM

$21,080

+ tax & licensing
Canada Drives - Mississauga

888-688-2408

GLS w/ Heated Seats, Sunroof, 6 Speakers

Location

55 Auction Ln, Brampton, ON L6T 5V8

81,921KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9526036
  • Stock #: V-73289
  • VIN: KMHCU4AE8HU309928

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 81,921 KM

Vehicle Description

Streaming Bluetooth Audio, Grey Cloth, 6 Speakers, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Automatic temperature control, Front fog lights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Power moonroof, Power steering, Radio: AM/FM/XM/CD/MP3 Audio System. Recent Arrival! Odometer is 18369 kilometers below market average! Century White 2017 Hyundai Accent 6-Speed Automatic with Shiftronic 1.6L I4 DGI DOHC 16V 4D Sedan GLS FWD Shop online for your next used vehicle and enjoy the convenience of to-your-door delivery and the confidence of a 7-day love it or return guarantee. Visit our website to find a full vehicle inspection report, 30+ high resolution photos, a free CARFAX Report, full feature & equipment list and to confirm availability of this and hundreds more certified used vehicles. 7-Day Love it or Return it Guarantee: Take 7 days to ensure you love your new purchase. If you don't, we'll come pick it up. AutoTrader Best Priced Dealer Award Winner: Shop online and enjoy award-winning savings. We skip the big overheads and pass the savings on to you. No haggling, no hidden fees and low rate + flexible financing on all our vehicles. Delivery to Your Door: Pick the date and time and we'll drop your new vehicle off right to your door in our premium enclosed trailers. Guaranteed Trade-in Values: Answer a few simple questions on our website and we'll provide a guaranteed trade-in value in seconds. VSA# 41715 / AMVIC# B2026559 / Price shown excludes Taxes & Licensing.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

888-688-2408

