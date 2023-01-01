$12,700+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-230-2350
2017 Hyundai Elantra
4DR SDN AUTO GL
Location
Gracious Auto
159 Rutherford Rd S, Brampton, ON L6W 1L4
905-230-2350
$12,700
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10211826
- Stock #: 228211
- VIN: KMHD84LF9HU228211
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Gray
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 217,655 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 HYUNDAI ELANTRA AUTOMATIC FULLY LOADED!
-ONTARIO VEHICLE
- Well Maintained, Automatic, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Keyless Entry, Heated Seats, Heated Power Steering, BACK-Up Camera,4Doors, Alloys, Cruise Control, Air Conditioning, Red Exterior and Grey Interior
- (Extended Warranty Available!)
Price: $12400
Cell: 647 298 2636
-Fax: 905 451 2350
Business Hours: Mon-Fri: 9:00 to 8:00 Sat 9:30 - 6:00 P.M
159 Rutherford Rd S Unit-B1 Brampton, Ontario L6W 1L4
Web:www.graciousauto.ca
For Financing:
APPLY Here! https://www.graciousauto.ca/car-loan-application
Vehicle Features
Interior
Convenience
Safety
Exterior
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.