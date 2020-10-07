Menu
2017 Hyundai Elantra

46,970 KM

$12,950

+ tax & licensing
$12,950

+ taxes & licensing

Superior Auto Group Inc

647-922-7575

GL Reverse Camera - Heated seats & Steering

GL Reverse Camera - Heated seats & Steering

Superior Auto Group Inc

73 Eastern Ave, Brampton, ON L6W 1X9

647-922-7575

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,950

+ taxes & licensing

46,970KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5837838

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 46,970 KM

Vehicle Description

One owner vehicle! Clean Carfax No Accidents!

Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Alloy rims, Reverse Camera, Blindspot, heated seats and steering wheel!

WE APPROVE EVERYONE! New comers, International students, Good or Poor credit ALL are welcome! Finance rates from as low as 5.49%! All vehicles sold Safety Certified!

SUPERIOR AUTO GROUP INC 73 EASTERN AVE BRAMPTON ON L6W 1X9 OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK CALL OR TEXT US @ 647 922 7575

PROUDLY SERVING GTA AND NEIGHBORING CITIES SUCH AS; Brampton, Toronto, Mississauga, Vaughn, Richmond hill, Maple, Markham, New Market, Oakville, Barrie, Milton, Orangeville, Guelph, Scarborough, North York,Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Kingston, Ottawa, Windsor, Waterloo, Kitchener, London, Brantford, Bradford and more!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Trunk
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
CD Player
Bluetooth
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Balance of Factory Warranty

Superior Auto Group Inc

Superior Auto Group Inc

73 Eastern Ave, Brampton, ON L6W 1X9

647-922-7575

