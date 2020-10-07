2017 Hyundai Elantra...

Vehicle Features

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Fog Lights Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Anti-Theft System Rearview Camera Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Trunk Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Steering Wheel Controls Automatic Headlights Seating Heated Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth Android Auto Apple CarPlay Warranty Balance of Factory Warranty

