$15,980
+ taxes & licensing
2017 Hyundai Elantra
GL
Location
60 Eastern Ave, Brampton, ON L6W 1X8
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
76,230KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8561651
- VIN: KMHD84LF9HU166843
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 76,230 KM
Vehicle Description
*BACKUP CAMERA* *APPLE CAR PLAY* *CERTIFIED* *AUTOMATIC* *GAS SAVER*
Year: 2017 Model: HYUNDAI Elantra KMS: 76,250 Price: $15,980
Safety Certified included in Price | Financing Available | By Appointment Only: 416-606-7758 **Good, Bad, or No credit, All credit types welcome | Same day financing approvals | Next day delivery available | Carproof Verified
Sport empire cars
Offering a beautiful 2017 Hyundai Elantra with only 76,260kmw!! For the affordable price of only 15,980+HST and licensing. Vehicle COMES SAFETY CERTIFIED!! professionally detailed and safety certified ready to go. Perfect combination of reliability, comfort and economy. Attractive features like backup camera APPLE CAR PLAY, Bluetooth connectivity and many more features.
Buy with Trust with an Ontario registered dealer.
Please call at 416-606-7758 to book an appointment for a test drive- BY APPOINT
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
