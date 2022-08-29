$19,995 + taxes & licensing 8 0 , 2 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 9069652

9069652 Stock #: P21A0557

P21A0557 VIN: 5NPD74LF8HH146262

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Ice White Pearl

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 80,200 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Passenger Airbag Passenger Air Bag On/Off Child-Safety Locks SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG Power Options Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning remote start Door Map Pockets Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Convenience Console Cup Holder Additional Features Cloth Interior Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.