$17,900
+ taxes & licensing
Hansen Truck and Car Sales
905-463-0928
2017 Hyundai Elantra
GL
Hansen Truck and Car Sales
5 Hansen Rd., Brampton, ON L6W 3H6
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
101,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9391318
- Stock #: HY33
- VIN: KMHD84LF6HU137767
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 101,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 ELENTRA SEDAN WITH POWER LOCKS-WINDOWS-HEATED SEATS-BACK UP CAMERA APPLE CAR POD ALLOY WHEELS BLIND SUPPORT COMES CERTIFIED WITH 90 DAYS IN SHOP BUMPER TO BUMPER WARRANTY.
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Keyless Entry
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
