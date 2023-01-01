2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

$22,510 + taxes & licensing 1 0 8 , 7 6 6 K M Used Calculate Payments

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Tan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 108,766 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Brake Assist Driver Knee Airbag Rear Parking Sensors Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags and Rear Cross Traffic Alert Blind Spot Detection Blind Spot Interior Immobilizer Compass PERIMETER ALARM Locking glove box Driver foot rest Front map lights Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Carpet Floor Trim Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Valet Function 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter Cargo Area Concealed Storage Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Systems Monitor 4 12V DC Power Outlets HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets 8-Way Driver Seat Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors Smart Device Integration 40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents Passenger Seat Leather/Piano Black Gear Shifter Material Digital/Analog Appearance Mechanical Trailer Wiring Harness 140 Amp Alternator Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Electronic Transfer Case Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars 54-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection 66 L Fuel Tank Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Transmission w/Oil Cooler Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Axle Ratio 3.510 Engine: 2.0L Turbo-GDI DOHC 16-Valve I4 -inc: twin-tip exhaust Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Exterior CHROME DOOR HANDLES DEEP TINTED GLASS Chrome Grille Front fog lamps CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Lip Spoiler LED brakelights Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Chrome Side Windows Trim Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade Roof Rack Rails Only Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Metal-Look Bodyside Insert Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Tires: P235/55 R19 AS Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert Auto On/Off Projector Beam High Intensity Low Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Headlamps w/Delay-Off Media / Nav / Comm Integrated roof antenna 1 LCD Monitor In The Front Streaming Audio 550w Regular Amplifier Additional Features GVWR: 2 Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Hill Descent Control and Hill Hold Control Front Vented Discs Wheels: 19 x 7.5 Aluminum Alloy Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 12-way power driver's seat w/4-way power lumbar support Normal and Sport mode Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/SHIFTRONIC -inc: OD lock-up torque converter and Drive Mode Select w/Eco driver integrated memory system and 4-way power passenger seat 340 kgs

