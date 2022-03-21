2017 Hyundai Tucson

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 0 6 , 6 4 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8731736

8731736 Stock #: 17-78646

17-78646 VIN: KM8J3CA41HU278646

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 106,640 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Dual Air Bags Power Brakes Driver Air Bags Power Options Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Steering Wheel Controls SECURITY ALARM Mechanical Power Steering Seating Heated Seats Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Additional Features AWD 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.