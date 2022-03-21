$24,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-414-2625
2017 Infiniti Q50
4DR SDN 3.0T
Location
Empire Motorz
6 Hansen Rd S, Brampton, ON L6W 3H4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$24,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8871176
- VIN: JN1EV7AR8HM835073
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 106,000 KM
Vehicle Description
201 Infiniti Q50, AWD, 3.0L, 106K Kms, Navigation,
Black Leather Interior, Heated Memory Seats, Sunroof,
Alloys, Remote Start, Reverse Camera, Bluetooth,
CERTIFIED $24995 +HST +LICENSING,
Financing from 4.99% (O.A.C.),
We are a certified Dealer, OMVIC Registered and Member of UCDA (Used Car Dealers Association).
No Hidden Fee or Charges, You pay what you see in the ad.
Buy with confidence, feel free to call us for more information or visit us for a test drive at
Empire Motorz Ltd,
6 Hansen Rd South,Brampton,L6W 3H4,
PHONE 416 414 2625
Mon-Fri 11:00 AM - 6:00 PM,
Saturday 11:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Sun Closed
Vehicle Features
