2017 Infiniti QX60

73,438 KM

$32,995

+ tax & licensing
844-470-1227

AWD, Navi, Back Up Cam, Sunroof, Remote Start!

Location

2830 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6S 6E8

73,438KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7773039
  • Stock #: P06A2128
  • VIN: 5N1DL0MM7HC530056

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black Obsidian
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P06A2128
  • Mileage 73,438 KM

Vehicle Description

$108 Weekly with $0 Down for 84 Months O.A.C.* Get Top Dollar From our Trade-In Program! HISTORY: Clean Carfax WARRANTY: Powertrain: Balance of 72 Months/110,000 Kms Extended Warranty Starting From Only $599! HIGH VALUE FEATURES: Navigation - Back Up Camera - Sunroof - Driver Memory Seat - Power and Heated Front Seats - Rear Entertainment System - Remote Start - Bluetooth CONVENIENCE FEATURES: 3.5L V-6 cyl - All Wheel Drive - Leather Interior - 20 Inch Alloys - Dual Climate Control - Leather Wrapped Heated Steering Wheel with Mounted Controls - Keyless Entry - Power Folding Heated Exterior Mirrors - Fog Lights - Power Liftgate - Cruise Control - Am/Fm/Xm/Mp3 - Power Windows, Locks and Mirrors SAFETY FEATURES: Traction Control - Parking Sensors - Child Proof Locks - Driver and Passenger Side Air Bags - Side Impact Air Bags - Dual Side Airbag OUR MESSAGE: The days when used cars meant trouble are over!!! AutoPlanet Market Value Pricing (MVP) allows you to rest assured with complete piece of mind, and allows you to buy with confidence; our vehicles come with: Carfax Report, Complimentary Oil Change Prior to Delivery, 7 Day or 750 KM Refund Policy. All 2019, 2020 and 2021 vehicles are Former Daily Rentals. Payment is based on an 84 mth term. *All payments are weekly plus HST. Based on a finance rate of 5.99% O.A.C. I.E. Cost of Borrowing on $10,000 (based on term) are: for 36mth- $950.12; 48mth- $1598.36; 72mth- $1932.48; 84mth- $2273.00. Rates may vary based on credit worthiness up to 29.9%. FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 1-833-295-1632.. EXCELLENT FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE (O.A.C). AutoPlanet, is Ontario's Largest Indoor Showroom. We offer, top dollar for your trade(s), no pressure, non commissioned sales staff with no haggle pricing. NO APPOINTMENTS NEEDED, DROP IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!!! AutoPlanet is part of the Performance Auto Group. Performance Auto Group's mission is to make car buying easy. We are passionate about innovating so that your experience in any of our 28 dealerships is quick and enjoyable. You'll enjoy working with our friendly team, who are always available to help you make an informed decision. Purchase confidently with our industry-leading transparency tools that provide unprecedented information about the history and condition of our cars. Drive with confidence knowing that we have the most rigorous inspection and reconditioning process in the country, handled by our team of factory-trained technicians. We invite you to experience the difference - at Performance Auto Group.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Keyless Entry
Console
Cup Holder
Door Map Pockets
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Sunroof
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Digital clock
remote start
Dual Climate Control
Passenger Airbag
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Power Lift Gates
Center Arm Rest
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag

Brampton

2830 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6S 6E8

