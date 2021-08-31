2017 Infiniti QX60

$32,995 + taxes & licensing 7 3 , 4 3 8 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7773039

7773039 Stock #: P06A2128

P06A2128 VIN: 5N1DL0MM7HC530056

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black Obsidian

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # P06A2128

Mileage 73,438 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks POWER SEAT Convenience Keyless Entry Console Cup Holder Door Map Pockets Seating Heated Seats Leather Interior Windows Sunroof Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Digital clock Interior remote start Comfort Dual Climate Control Safety Passenger Airbag Passenger Air Bag On/Off Child-Safety Locks DUAL AIRBAG Additional Features Navigation System Rear View Camera Power Lift Gates Center Arm Rest Heated Exterior Mirrors Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.