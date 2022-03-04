$27,495+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
844-470-1227
2017 Jeep Compass
Trailhawk 4x4, Cold Weather Grp, Navi, Pano Roof!
Location
Autoplanet
2830 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6S 6E8
$27,495
- Listing ID: 8465775
- Stock #: R06A1792T1
- VIN: 3C4NJDDB2HT674459
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearl
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 84,413 KM
Vehicle Description
**Leather Interior Group + Popular Equipment Group + Apple CarPlay/Android Auto + Back Up Camera + Monotone Paint (Body Color Roof)** $95 Weekly with $0 Down for 84 Months O.A.C.* Get Top Dollar From our Trade-In Program! HISTORY: Trade In - Ontario Vehicle WARRANTY: Extended Warranty Starting From Only $599! HIGH VALUE FEATURES: Navigation - Dual Pane Panoramic Sunroof - Back Up Camera - Heated Front Seats - Power Driver Memory Seat - Hands Free Communication with Bluetooth Streaming - Apple CarPlay - Android Auto - Voice Command PACKAGES: Leather Interior Group - Leather Faced Bucket Seats with Perforated Inserts - Front heated seats - Power 8 Way Driver & Manual 6 Way Passenger Seats - Power 4 Way Lumbar Adjust - Heated Steering Wheel Cold Weather Group - Windshield Wiper De-Icer Navigation Group - GPS Navigation - 8.4 Inch Touchscreen - Uconnect 8.4inch Touch/SiriusXM/Hands Free/Navigation Popular Equipment Group - Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror - Remote Start System CONVENIENCE FEATURES: 2.4L I-4 cyl - Leather Faced Bucket Seats with Perforated Inserts - 17 Inch Alloys - Dual Climate Control - 8.4 Inch Touchscreen - Push Button Start - Keyless Entry - Fog Lights - Select Terrain System - Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror - Power Liftgate - Cruise Control - Am/Fm/Mp3/Xm/Usb - Air Conditioning - Power Windows, Locks and Mirrors SAFETY FEATURES: Traction Control - Stability Control - Hill Start Assist - Child Proof Locks - Driver and Passenger Side Air Bags - Side Impact Air Bags - Dual Side Airbag OUR MESSAGE: The days when used cars meant trouble are over!!! AutoPlanet Market Value Pricing (MVP) allows you to rest assured with complete piece of mind, and allows you to buy with confidence; our vehicles come with: Carfax Report, Complimentary Oil Change Prior to Delivery, 7 Day or 750 KM Refund Policy. All 2020, 2021 and 2022 vehicles are Former Daily Rentals. Payment is based on an 84 mth term. *All payments are weekly plus HST. Based on a finance rate of 5.99% O.A.C. I.E. Cost of Borrowing on $10,000 (based on term) are: for 36mth- $950.12; 48mth- $1598.36; 72mth- $1932.48; 84mth- $2273.00. Rates may vary based on credit worthiness up to 29.9%. FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 1-833-295-1632. EXCELLENT FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE (O.A.C). AutoPlanet, is Ontario's Largest Indoor Showroom. We offer, top dollar for your trade(s), no pressure, non commissioned sales staff with no haggle pricing. NO APPOINTMENTS NEEDED, DROP IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!!! AutoPlanet is part of the Performance Auto Group. Performance Auto Group's mission is to make car buying easy. We are passionate about innovating so that your experience in any of our 28 dealerships is quick and enjoyable. You'll enjoy working with our friendly team, who are always available to help you make an informed decision. Purchase confidently with our industry-leading transparency tools that provide unprecedented information about the history and condition of our cars. Drive with confidence knowing that we have the most rigorous inspection and reconditioning process in the country, handled by our team of factory-trained technicians. We invite you to experience the difference - at Performance Auto Group.
Vehicle Features
