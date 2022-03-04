2017 Jeep Compass

$27,495 + taxes & licensing 8 4 , 4 1 3 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8465775

8465775 Stock #: R06A1792T1

R06A1792T1 VIN: 3C4NJDDB2HT674459

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearl

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # R06A1792T1

Mileage 84,413 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Panoramic Sunroof Heated Exterior Mirrors Safety Traction Control Passenger Airbag Passenger Air Bag On/Off Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Bucket Seats Navigation System Door Map Pockets Convenience Keyless Entry Console Seating Heated Seats Leather Interior Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Trim Leather Wrap Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.