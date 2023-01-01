Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Kia Rio

193,915 KM

Details Description Features

$11,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$11,900

+ taxes & licensing

Gracious Auto

905-230-2350

Contact Seller
2017 Kia Rio

2017 Kia Rio

4dr Sdn Man LX

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Kia Rio

4dr Sdn Man LX

Location

Gracious Auto

159 Rutherford Rd S, Brampton, ON L6W 1L4

905-230-2350

  1. 10211811
  2. 10211811
  3. 10211811
  4. 10211811
  5. 10211811
  6. 10211811
  7. 10211811
  8. 10211811
  9. 10211811
  10. 10211811
Contact Seller

$11,900

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
193,915KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10211811
  • Stock #: 112631
  • VIN: KNADM4A37H6112631

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 193,915 KM

Vehicle Description

Well Maintained,5 Passengers, Automatic, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Keyless Entry, 4 Doors, Cruise Control, Air -----Conditioning, Grey Exterior and Grey Interior





No Bargain, Great CAR.





Price:$11900





159 Rutherford Rd S Unit-B1 Brampton, Ontario L6W 1L4





Cell: 647-298-2636.



Vehicle Features

Interior

Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
2 12V DC Power Outlets
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
Analog Appearance

Exterior

Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Light tinted glass
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert

Mechanical

Front-wheel drive
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
90 amp alternator
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
36-Amp/Hr 410CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
43 L Fuel Tank
Engine: 1.6L GDI DOHC 16-Valve D-CVVT 4-Cylinder

Safety

Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags

Media / Nav / Comm

Integrated roof antenna
digital signal processor

Additional Features

Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Gracious Auto

2012 Honda Civic Sed...
 332,770 KM
$5,500 + tax & lic
2013 Nissan Titan 4W...
 501,500 KM
$6,500 + tax & lic
2008 Kia Sportage FW...
 140,170 KM
$5,900 + tax & lic

Email Gracious Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Gracious Auto

Gracious Auto

159 Rutherford Rd S, Brampton, ON L6W 1L4

Call Dealer

905-230-XXXX

(click to show)

905-230-2350

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory