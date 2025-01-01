Menu
Account
Sign In
<p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: .0001pt; line-height: normal; mso-layout-grid-align: none; text-autospace: none;><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; mso-ascii-font-family: Calibri; mso-hansi-font-family: Calibri; mso-bidi-font-family: Calibri;>2017 Kia Sedona LX 3.3L 6-Cylinder with 213,438 original kilometers. Certified with our 2 year power train warranty included. Carfax clean, Ontario vehicle, and 28 service records (see Carfax link below). Air conditioning blowing cold in front and rear. Equipped with Alloy wheels, power driver’s seat with lumbar, heated seats, back-up camera, park assist, steering wheel controls, folding mirrors, and rear climate controls. Certified with our 2 year power train warranty included. </span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: .0001pt; line-height: normal; mso-layout-grid-align: none; text-autospace: none;><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; mso-bidi-font-family: Calibri; mso-bidi-theme-font: minor-latin; color: black;>Carfax Clean Link Below, copy and paste:</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: .0001pt; line-height: normal; tab-stops: 134.7pt; mso-layout-grid-align: none; text-autospace: none;><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; mso-bidi-font-family: Calibri; mso-bidi-theme-font: minor-latin; color: black;>https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=QSc6BuQNQ1p2HrBJFj0loPEN5Mlfi2qk</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: .0001pt; line-height: normal; tab-stops: 134.7pt; mso-layout-grid-align: none; text-autospace: none;><span lang=EN-CA style=font-size: 12.0pt; mso-ascii-font-family: Calibri; mso-hansi-font-family: Calibri; mso-bidi-font-family: Calibri; mso-ansi-language: EN-CA;> </span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: .0001pt; line-height: normal; tab-stops: 134.7pt; mso-layout-grid-align: none; text-autospace: none;><span lang=EN-CA style=mso-ascii-font-family: Calibri; mso-hansi-font-family: Calibri; mso-bidi-font-family: Calibri; mso-ansi-language: EN-CA;>All-In Price (CERTIFICATION & WARRANTY INCLUDED)</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: .0001pt; line-height: normal; tab-stops: 134.7pt; mso-layout-grid-align: none; text-autospace: none;><span lang=EN-CA style=mso-ascii-font-family: Calibri; mso-hansi-font-family: Calibri; mso-bidi-font-family: Calibri; mso-ansi-language: EN-CA;>$11,950+ Just Plus Tax and Licensing</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: .0001pt; line-height: normal; tab-stops: 134.7pt; mso-layout-grid-align: none; text-autospace: none;><span lang=EN-CA style=mso-ascii-font-family: Calibri; mso-hansi-font-family: Calibri; mso-bidi-font-family: Calibri; mso-ansi-language: EN-CA;>No Hidden Charges or Extra Fees</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: .0001pt; line-height: normal; tab-stops: 134.7pt; mso-layout-grid-align: none; text-autospace: none;><span lang=EN-CA style=mso-ascii-font-family: Calibri; mso-hansi-font-family: Calibri; mso-bidi-font-family: Calibri; mso-ansi-language: EN-CA;>Taxes and licensing not included in the price</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: .0001pt; line-height: normal; tab-stops: 134.7pt; mso-layout-grid-align: none; text-autospace: none;><span lang=EN-CA style=font-size: 12.0pt; mso-ascii-font-family: Calibri; mso-hansi-font-family: Calibri; mso-bidi-font-family: Calibri; mso-ansi-language: EN-CA;>For more HD images please visit khybermotors.com</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: .0001pt; line-height: normal; tab-stops: 134.7pt; mso-layout-grid-align: none; text-autospace: none;><span lang=EN-CA style=mso-ascii-font-family: Calibri; mso-hansi-font-family: Calibri; mso-bidi-font-family: Calibri; mso-ansi-language: EN-CA;>2 Year Powertrain Warranty Covers:</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: .0001pt; line-height: normal; tab-stops: 134.7pt; mso-layout-grid-align: none; text-autospace: none;><span lang=EN-CA style=mso-ascii-font-family: Calibri; mso-hansi-font-family: Calibri; mso-bidi-font-family: Calibri; mso-ansi-language: EN-CA;>1) Engine</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: .0001pt; line-height: normal; tab-stops: 134.7pt; mso-layout-grid-align: none; text-autospace: none;><span lang=EN-CA style=mso-ascii-font-family: Calibri; mso-hansi-font-family: Calibri; mso-bidi-font-family: Calibri; mso-ansi-language: EN-CA;>2) Transmission</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: .0001pt; line-height: normal; tab-stops: 134.7pt; mso-layout-grid-align: none; text-autospace: none;><span lang=EN-CA style=mso-ascii-font-family: Calibri; mso-hansi-font-family: Calibri; mso-bidi-font-family: Calibri; mso-ansi-language: EN-CA;>3) Head Gasket</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: .0001pt; line-height: normal; tab-stops: 134.7pt; mso-layout-grid-align: none; text-autospace: none;><span lang=EN-CA style=mso-ascii-font-family: Calibri; mso-hansi-font-family: Calibri; mso-bidi-font-family: Calibri; mso-ansi-language: EN-CA;>4) Transaxle/Differential</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: .0001pt; line-height: normal; tab-stops: 134.7pt; mso-layout-grid-align: none; text-autospace: none;><span lang=EN-CA style=mso-ascii-font-family: Calibri; mso-hansi-font-family: Calibri; mso-bidi-font-family: Calibri; mso-ansi-language: EN-CA;>5) Seals & Gaskets</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: .0001pt; line-height: normal; tab-stops: 134.7pt; mso-layout-grid-align: none; text-autospace: none;><span lang=EN-CA style=mso-ascii-font-family: Calibri; mso-hansi-font-family: Calibri; mso-bidi-font-family: Calibri; mso-ansi-language: EN-CA;>Unlimited Kilometres, $1,000 Per Claim, $100 Deductible, $75 Activation fee.</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: .0001pt; line-height: normal; tab-stops: 134.7pt; mso-layout-grid-align: none; text-autospace: none;><span lang=EN-CA style=mso-ascii-font-family: Calibri; mso-hansi-font-family: Calibri; mso-bidi-font-family: Calibri; mso-ansi-language: EN-CA;> </span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: .0001pt; line-height: normal; tab-stops: 134.7pt; mso-layout-grid-align: none; text-autospace: none;><span lang=EN-CA style=mso-ascii-font-family: Calibri; mso-hansi-font-family: Calibri; mso-bidi-font-family: Calibri; mso-ansi-language: EN-CA;>Khyber Motors LTD Family Owned & Operated SINCE 2005</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: .0001pt; line-height: normal; tab-stops: 134.7pt; mso-layout-grid-align: none; text-autospace: none;><span lang=EN-CA style=mso-ascii-font-family: Calibri; mso-hansi-font-family: Calibri; mso-bidi-font-family: Calibri; mso-ansi-language: EN-CA;>90 Kennedy Road South</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: .0001pt; line-height: normal; tab-stops: 134.7pt; mso-layout-grid-align: none; text-autospace: none;><span lang=EN-CA style=mso-ascii-font-family: Calibri; mso-hansi-font-family: Calibri; mso-bidi-font-family: Calibri; mso-ansi-language: EN-CA;>Brampton ON L6W3E7</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: .0001pt; line-height: normal; tab-stops: 134.7pt; mso-layout-grid-align: none; text-autospace: none;><span lang=EN-CA style=mso-ascii-font-family: Calibri; mso-hansi-font-family: Calibri; mso-bidi-font-family: Calibri; mso-ansi-language: EN-CA;>(647)-927-5252</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: .0001pt; line-height: normal; tab-stops: 134.7pt; mso-layout-grid-align: none; text-autospace: none;><span lang=EN-CA style=mso-ascii-font-family: Calibri; mso-hansi-font-family: Calibri; mso-bidi-font-family: Calibri; mso-ansi-language: EN-CA;>Member of OMVIC and UCDA</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: .0001pt; line-height: normal; tab-stops: 134.7pt; mso-layout-grid-align: none; text-autospace: none;><span lang=EN-CA style=mso-ascii-font-family: Calibri; mso-hansi-font-family: Calibri; mso-bidi-font-family: Calibri; mso-ansi-language: EN-CA;>Buy with Confidence!</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: .0001pt; line-height: normal; tab-stops: 134.7pt; mso-layout-grid-align: none; text-autospace: none;><span lang=EN-CA style=mso-ascii-font-family: Calibri; mso-hansi-font-family: Calibri; mso-bidi-font-family: Calibri; mso-ansi-language: EN-CA;>Buy with Full Disclosure!</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: .0001pt; line-height: normal; tab-stops: 134.7pt; mso-layout-grid-align: none; text-autospace: none;><span lang=EN-CA style=mso-ascii-font-family: Calibri; mso-hansi-font-family: Calibri; mso-bidi-font-family: Calibri; mso-ansi-language: EN-CA;>Monday-Friday 9:00AM - 8:00PM</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: .0001pt; line-height: normal; tab-stops: 134.7pt; mso-layout-grid-align: none; text-autospace: none;><span lang=EN-CA style=mso-ascii-font-family: Calibri; mso-hansi-font-family: Calibri; mso-bidi-font-family: Calibri; mso-ansi-language: EN-CA;>Saturday 10:00AM - 6:00PM</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: .0001pt; line-height: normal; tab-stops: 134.7pt; mso-layout-grid-align: none; text-autospace: none;><span lang=EN-CA style=mso-ascii-font-family: Calibri; mso-hansi-font-family: Calibri; mso-bidi-font-family: Calibri; mso-ansi-language: EN-CA;>Sunday by appointment only please cal (416)-828-2144 </span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: .0001pt; line-height: normal; tab-stops: 134.7pt; mso-layout-grid-align: none; text-autospace: none;><span lang=EN-CA style=mso-ascii-font-family: Calibri; mso-hansi-font-family: Calibri; mso-bidi-font-family: Calibri; mso-ansi-language: EN-CA;>To see more of our vehicles please visit Khybermotors.com</span></p><p class=MsoNormal> </p>

2017 Kia Sedona

213,438 KM

Details Description Features

$11,950

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Kia Sedona

LX

Watch This Vehicle
12723375

2017 Kia Sedona

LX

Location

Khyber Motors Ltd.

90 Kennedy Road South, Brampton, ON L6W 3E7

416-828-2144

  1. 1751733141808
  2. 1751733142316
  3. 1751733142790
  4. 1751733143260
  5. 1751733143709
  6. 1751733144151
  7. 1751733144601
  8. 1751733145043
  9. 1751733145504
  10. 1751733145932
  11. 1751733146444
  12. 1751733146900
  13. 1751733147375
  14. 1751733147851
  15. 1751733148309
  16. 1751733148720
  17. 1751733149155
  18. 1751733149559
  19. 1751733150016
  20. 1751733150484
  21. 1751733150919
  22. 1751733151392
  23. 1751733151835
  24. 1751733152284
  25. 1751733152750
  26. 1751733153167
  27. 1751733153594
  28. 1751733154021
  29. 1751733154458
  30. 1751733154879
  31. 1751733155332
  32. 1751733155790
  33. 1751733156235
  34. 1751733156695
  35. 1751733157164
  36. 1751733157589
Contact Seller
CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

$11,950

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
213,438KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Mileage 213,438 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Kia Sedona LX 3.3L 6-Cylinder with 213,438 original kilometers. Certified with our 2 year power train warranty included. Carfax clean, Ontario vehicle, and 28 service records (see Carfax link below). Air conditioning blowing cold in front and rear. Equipped with Alloy wheels, power driver’s seat with lumbar, heated seats, back-up camera, park assist, steering wheel controls, folding mirrors, and rear climate controls. Certified with our 2 year power train warranty included.

Carfax Clean Link Below, copy and paste:

https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=QSc6BuQNQ1p2HrBJFj0loPEN5Mlfi2qk

 

All-In Price (CERTIFICATION & WARRANTY INCLUDED)

$11,950+ Just Plus Tax and Licensing

No Hidden Charges or Extra Fees

Taxes and licensing not included in the price

For more HD images please visit khybermotors.com

2 Year Powertrain Warranty Covers:

1) Engine

2) Transmission

3) Head Gasket

4) Transaxle/Differential

5) Seals & Gaskets

Unlimited Kilometres, $1,000 Per Claim, $100 Deductible, $75 Activation fee.

 

Khyber Motors LTD Family Owned & Operated SINCE 2005

90 Kennedy Road South

Brampton ON L6W3E7

(647)-927-5252

Member of OMVIC and UCDA

Buy with Confidence!

Buy with Full Disclosure!

Monday-Friday 9:00AM - 8:00PM

Saturday 10:00AM - 6:00PM

Sunday by appointment only please cal (416)-828-2144

To see more of our vehicles please visit Khybermotors.com

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Khyber Motors Ltd.

Used 2012 RAM 1500 4WD CREW CAB 140.5
2012 RAM 1500 4WD CREW CAB 140.5" OUTDOORSMAN 193,272 KM $14,950 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Nissan NV 2500 SV for sale in Brampton, ON
2012 Nissan NV 2500 SV 230,025 KM $15,950 + tax & lic
Used 2017 RAM 1500 4WD Quad Cab 140.5
2017 RAM 1500 4WD Quad Cab 140.5" Outdoorsman 205,662 KM $22,950 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Khyber Motors Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Khyber Motors Ltd.

Khyber Motors Ltd.

90 Kennedy Road South, Brampton, ON L6W 3E7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-828-XXXX

(click to show)

416-828-2144

Alternate Numbers
647-927-5252
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$11,950

+ taxes & licensing>

Khyber Motors Ltd.

416-828-2144

2017 Kia Sedona