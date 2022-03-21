Menu
2017 Kia Sorento

136,443 KM

Details Description Features

$17,910

+ tax & licensing
$17,910

+ taxes & licensing

CA Auto Sales

905-796-2800

2017 Kia Sorento

2017 Kia Sorento

AWD 4dr Lx WINTER TIRES AND RIMS INCLUDED

2017 Kia Sorento

AWD 4dr Lx WINTER TIRES AND RIMS INCLUDED

Location

CA Auto Sales

273 Queen St West, Brampton, ON L6Y 1M7

905-796-2800

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,910

+ taxes & licensing

136,443KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8945626
  Stock #: 697
  VIN: 5XYPGDA37HG330976

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 697
  • Mileage 136,443 KM

Vehicle Description

NEW MODEL LOW PRICE! FINANCING CAM BE EASILY SET UP FOR YOU ON THIS BABY! We DEAL DIRECTLY WITH THE BANKS TO GET YOU PRIME RATES AND OPEN TERM LOANS THAT CAN BE PAID OFF AT ANY TIME, you only pay for the time you have the loan. Good on gas gas! Good for insurance rates this is all you need to get around for the next few years! Remote starter has been installed with two keys 


BUY WITH CONFIDENCE WITH CA AUTO SALES IN BUSINESS FOR THE PAST 13 YEARS IN THE SAME location!! MEMBER OF THE U.C.D.A CHECK US OUT ON GOOGLE.  Cash and Finance options available! All types of credit are welcome. BAD CREDIT? -Let us help you and make this the most enjoyable stress-free experience for you to enhance all aspects of this process. With our market value pricing we price all our vehicles just right to save you time and aggravation. Our ONE PRICE vehicles are sure to allow you to purchase with confidence knowing you are getting the best deal and top reconditioning on all our vehicles. We have various makes and models of all vehicles to fit into everyones lifestyles. Allow us to help you find the perfect vehicle that fits you. HAVE A TRADE? We have a professional appraiser on site at all times combined with the state of the art technology and computer software to give you the most accurate trade value. We strive to provide the ultimate experience for all of our customers at our dealership. We have been serving Hamilton, Ancaster, Stoney Creek, Oakville Mississauga, Toronto, Vaughan, Barrie, Richmond Hill, newmarket,aurora, Bradford as far north as Thunder bay and of course our friends in Brampton for over 10 years. We take pride in supporting our community. Our goal is to ensure that each customer is treated with the proper care and respect that they deserve and that they receive the highest level of customer service. We make your auto shopping experience fun, easy and financially advantageous. (PRICING DOES NOT INCLUDE HST AND LICENSING. A $499 DOCUMENTATION FEE IS ONLY ADDED WHEN FINANCING).

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Digital clock
Rear Window Defroster
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Power Steering
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Vehicle Anti-Theft System
Entertainment System
Driver Side Airbag
Automatic Headlight

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

