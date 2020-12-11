Menu
2017 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

40,400 KM

$35,990

+ tax & licensing
$35,990

+ taxes & licensing

Ali Baba Motors

647-985-4486

2017 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

2017 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

SE

2017 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

SE

Ali Baba Motors

159 Rutherford Rd S, Brampton, ON L6W 1L4

647-985-4486

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$35,990

+ taxes & licensing

40,400KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 6317706
  • VIN: SALVP2BG3HH208077

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 40,400 KM

Vehicle Description

New Arrival. 2017 LAND ROVER EVOQUE HSE. IT HAS THE COMBINATION OF LUXURY, BEAUTY, AND LOOK. THIS EVOQUE COMES WITH OPTIONS SUCH AS NAVIGATION, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, BACK UP CAMERA, DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL, PUSH START, AWD, AND MANY MORE POWER OPTIONS AVAILABLE. Financing available for all kind of Credit. Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit, No Problem. We Finance Everyone!! Open 7 days a week. For more details contact us at 647-985-4486/647-893-4486

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Balance of Factory Warranty
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Ali Baba Motors

Ali Baba Motors

159 Rutherford Rd S, Brampton, ON L6W 1L4

647-985-4486

