2017 Lexus RX 350

49,980 KM

$43,995

$43,995

2017 Lexus RX 350

2017 Lexus RX 350

AWD, Luxury, Navi, Sunroof, Back Up Cam,Bluetooth!

2017 Lexus RX 350

AWD, Luxury, Navi, Sunroof, Back Up Cam,Bluetooth!

2830 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6S 6E8

$43,995

49,980KM
  • Listing ID: 7693705
  • Stock #: P06A2286
  • VIN: 2T2BZMCA9HC081121

  • Exterior Colour Nightfall Mica
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 49,980 KM

$149 Weekly with $0 Down for 84 Months O.A.C.* Get Top Dollar From our Trade-In Program! HISTORY: Clean Carfax - Ontario Vehicle WARRANTY: Comprehensive: Balance of 48 Months/80,000 Kms. Powertrain: Balance of 72 Months/110,000 Kms Extended Warranty Starting From Only $599! HIGH VALUE FEATURES: Navigation - Power Sunroof - Back Up Camera - Power and Heated/Cooled Front Seats - Driver Memory Seat - Heated Rear Seats - HomeLink System - Universal Garage Door Opener - Bluetooth - Voice Command CONVENIENCE FEATURES: 3.5L V-6 cyl - All Wheel Drive - Leather Interior - 20 Inch Alloys - Dual Zone Climate Control - Lexus 8 Inch Infotainment Screen - Leather Wrapped Heated Steering Wheel with Mounted Control - Keyless Entry - Push Button Start - Power Folding Heated Exterior Mirrors with Integrated Turn Signals - Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror - LED Fog Lights - Automatic LED Headlights - LED Daytime Running Light - Rear Window Sunshades - Power Liftgate - Adaptive Cruise Control - Am/Fm/Cd/Mp3/Xm/Usb/Aux - Air Conditioning - Power Windows, Locks and Mirrors SAFETY FEATURES: Traction Control - Rain Sensing Wipers - Lane Departure Warning - Forward Collision Warning - Blind Spot Assist - Cross Traffic Alert - Auto High Beam Assist - Front and Rear Parking Sensor - Child Proof Locks - Driver and Passenger Side Air Bags - Side Impact Air Bags - Dual Side Airbag OUR MESSAGE: The days when used cars meant trouble are over!!! AutoPlanet Market Value Pricing (MVP) allows you to rest assured with complete piece of mind, and allows you to buy with confidence; our vehicles come with: Carfax Report, Complimentary Oil Change Prior to Delivery, 7 Day or 750 KM Refund Policy. All 2019, 2020 and 2021 vehicles are Former Daily Rentals. Payment is based on an 84 mth term. *All payments are weekly plus HST. Based on a finance rate of 5.99% O.A.C. I.E. Cost of Borrowing on $10,000 (based on term) are: for 36mth- $950.12; 48mth- $1598.36; 72mth- $1932.48; 84mth- $2273.00. Rates may vary based on credit worthiness up to 29.9%. FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 1-833-295-1632. EXCELLENT FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE (O.A.C). AutoPlanet, is Ontario's Largest Indoor Showroom. We offer, top dollar for your trade(s), no pressure, non commissioned sales staff with no haggle pricing. NO APPOINTMENTS NEEDED, DROP IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!!! AutoPlanet is part of the Performance Auto Group. Performance Auto Group's mission is to make car buying easy. We are passionate about innovating so that your experience in any of our 28 dealerships is quick and enjoyable. You'll enjoy working with our friendly team, who are always available to help you make an informed decision. Purchase confidently with our industry-leading transparency tools that provide unprecedented information about the history and condition of our cars. Drive with confidence knowing that we have the most rigorous inspection and reconditioning process in the country, handled by our team of factory-trained technicians. We invite you to experience the difference - at Performance Auto Group.

Traction Control
Passenger Airbag
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Keyless Entry
Console
Cup Holder
Door Map Pockets
Alloy Wheels
All Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
Center Arm Rest
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Driver Side Airbag
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

Brampton

2830 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6S 6E8

