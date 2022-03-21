Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Maserati Levante

0 KM

Details Description Features

$69,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$69,000

+ taxes & licensing

Hansen Truck and Car Sales

905-463-0928

Contact Seller
2017 Maserati Levante

2017 Maserati Levante

S 3.0L

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Maserati Levante

S 3.0L

Location

Hansen Truck and Car Sales

5 Hansen Rd., Brampton, ON L6W 3H6

905-463-0928

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$69,000

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
Fair Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8864822
  • Stock #: LMS3
  • VIN: ZN661YUL9HX196841

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 LEVANTE MODEL S WHITE ON BROWN INTERIOR COMES CERTIFIED.

Vehicle Features

S
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Apple CarPlay
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Hansen Truck and Car Sales

2012 Chevrolet Cruze...
 154,000 KM
$8,900 + tax & lic
2013 Honda Civic LX
 105,000 KM
$13,900 + tax & lic
2013 Chevrolet Cruze...
 211,000 KM
$7,499 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Hansen Truck and Car Sales

Hansen Truck and Car Sales

Hansen Truck and Car Sales

5 Hansen Rd., Brampton, ON L6W 3H6

Call Dealer

905-463-XXXX

(click to show)

905-463-0928

Alternate Numbers
647-401-6131
Quick Links
Directions Inventory