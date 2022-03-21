Menu
2017 Mazda MAZDA3

87,940 KM

Details Features

$17,430

+ tax & licensing
$17,430

+ taxes & licensing

Sport Empire Car Sales

905-531-5370

2017 Mazda MAZDA3

2017 Mazda MAZDA3

GX

GX

GX

Location

Sport Empire Car Sales

60 Eastern Ave, Brampton, ON L6W 1X8

905-531-5370

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,430

+ taxes & licensing

87,940KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8753294
  • VIN: JM1BN1U79H1130971

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 87,940 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Cloth Seats
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Wheel Covers

