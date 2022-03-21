2017 Mazda MAZDA3

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,430 + taxes & licensing 8 7 , 9 4 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 8753294

8753294 VIN: JM1BN1U79H1130971

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 87,940 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist Stability Control Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Interior Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Remote Trunk Release Rear Bench Seat Keyless Start Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Automatic Headlights Steel Wheels Temporary spare tire Seating Cloth Seats Powertrain Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Wheel Covers

