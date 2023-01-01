Menu
<p>The 2017 Mercedes-Benz C300 is a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 240+ horsepower and 270+ pound-feet of torque. A seven-speed automatic is the only available transmission. The comfort and style of this car interior invite you to slip behind the available leather-wrapped steering wheel and follow your own road to freedom and discovery. Its attractive Leather interior gives a great aesthetic pleasure. This luxury German Angel, fully loaded is well known for its comfort, power, style and class.</p> <p>Some Features :</p> <p>- Attractive beige leather interior</p> <p>- Ambient lighting</p> <p>- Panoramic sunroof</p> <p>- AMG alloys</p> <p>- Heated seats with memory package</p> <p>- Leather wrapped heated multi-functional steering wheel</p> <p>- LED daytime running lights</p> <p>- Rear view camera </p> <p>- Cruise control</p> <p>- Remote keyless entry</p> <p>- 16-way power adjustable heated leather seats</p> <p> Much More!!</p><br><p>OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK. FOR MORE DETAILS PLEASE CONTACT OUR SALES DEPARTMENT</p> <p>905-874-9494 / 1 833-503-0010 AND BOOK AN APPOINTMENT FOR VIEWING AND TEST DRIVE!!!</p> <p>BUY WITH CONFIDENCE. ALL VEHICLES COME WITH HISTORY REPORTS. WARRANTIES AVAILABLE. TRADES WELCOME!!!</p>

2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

77,555 KM

Location

Nawab Motors

22 Bramsteele Rd, Brampton, ON L6W 1B3

905-874-9494

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 77,555 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Rear Window Defroster
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer
AM/FM Stereo
Digital clock

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Convenience

Cup Holder

Additional Features

Auto Dimming Mirrors
Entertainment System
Driver Side Airbag
Leather Steering Wheels

905-874-9494

