2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
C300|BEIGE INTERIOR|PANORAMIC SUNROOF|AMG ALLOY|HEATED SEATS
Location
Nawab Motors
22 Bramsteele Rd, Brampton, ON L6W 1B3
905-874-9494
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 77,555 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2017 Mercedes-Benz C300 is a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 240+ horsepower and 270+ pound-feet of torque. A seven-speed automatic is the only available transmission. The comfort and style of this car interior invite you to slip behind the available leather-wrapped steering wheel and follow your own road to freedom and discovery. Its attractive Leather interior gives a great aesthetic pleasure. This luxury German Angel, fully loaded is well known for its comfort, power, style and class.
Some Features :
- Attractive beige leather interior
- Ambient lighting
- Panoramic sunroof
- AMG alloys
- Heated seats with memory package
- Leather wrapped heated multi-functional steering wheel
- LED daytime running lights
- Rear view camera
- Cruise control
- Remote keyless entry
- 16-way power adjustable heated leather seats
Much More!!
