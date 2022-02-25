2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL + taxes & licensing 9 3 , 7 0 5 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8332860

8332860 Stock #: 17-92455

17-92455 VIN: 55SWF4KB8HU192455

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 17-92455

Mileage 93,705 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Dual Air Bags Power Brakes Driver Air Bags Power Options Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Steering Wheel Controls SECURITY ALARM Navigation System Mechanical Power Steering Seating Heated Seats Memory Seats Windows Sunroof Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Additional Features AWD 7 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.