2017 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

78,414 KM

Details Description Features

$26,500

+ tax & licensing
$26,500

+ taxes & licensing

Power Auto Sales

905-463-1706

4dr Sdn CLA 250 4MATIC

Location

Power Auto Sales

273 Queen St W, Brampton, ON L6Y 1M7

905-463-1706

$26,500

+ taxes & licensing

78,414KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7551778
  • VIN: WDDSJ4GB6HN398355

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 78,414 KM

Vehicle Description

ACCIDENT FREE loaded CLA with only 78K that is equipped with navi + reverse cam + lane collision warning + blind spot mirror and much much more. All of our cars come certified with no additional costs, to meet all of your needs! **Come by to visit the dream car you've always been wanting at Power Auto Sales located on the corner of Queen St W & McLaughlin Rd in Brampton. We offer all kinds of financial needs that being loans or financing with the banks or third party's and will accommodate our customers to the needs they require to make their purchase satisfactory. We accept all credit scores good or bad!** Address: 273 Queen St W Brampton or call us for more details about the 905-463-1706. Check us out at www.powerauto.ca for more of our inventory!

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
AWD
Navigation System
Parking Sensors
BACKUP CAMERA
Automatic

