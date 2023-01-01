$26,999+ tax & licensing
2017 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class
4MATIC 4DR GLC 300
Location
73 Eastern Ave, Brampton, ON L6W 1X9
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
139,750KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 9586318
- Stock #: 1009
- VIN: WDC0G4KB5HF157754
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 139,750 KM
Vehicle Description
COME ON IN AND TEST DRIVE THIS LUXURIOUS 2017 MERCEDES-BENZ GLC 300, PERFECT FAMILY SIZED SUV WITH TONS OF ROOM, FULLY LOADED, HAS MANY GREAT FEATURES. PLEASE CONTACT US TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE BEFORE IT’S GONE.
FINANCING AND EXTEDED WARRANTY ALSO AVAILABLE.
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
