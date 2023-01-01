Menu
2017 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300

53,139 KM

Details Description Features

$34,995

+ tax & licensing
$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

Autoplanet

844-470-1227

2017 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300

2017 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300

4MATIC, Premium Pkg, Navi, Back Up Cam, Pano Roof!

2017 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300

4MATIC, Premium Pkg, Navi, Back Up Cam, Pano Roof!

Location

Autoplanet

2830 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6S 6E8

844-470-1227

Logo_AccidentFree

$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

53,139KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9814057
  • Stock #: P21A0583T
  • VIN: WDC0G4KB9HF146966

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Cream
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 53,139 KM

Vehicle Description

**Exclusive Package**

$150 Weekly with $0 Down for 72 Months O.A.C.* Get Top Dollar From our Trade-In Program!

HISTORY: Clean Carfax - Trade In - Ontario Vehicle

WARRANTY: Extended Warranty Starting From Only $599!

HIGH VALUE FEATURES: Navigation - Back Up Camera - Panoramic Sunroof - Power and Heated Front Seats - Bluetooth

PACKAGES:
Premium Package
- Rear View Camera
- Panoramic Sunroof
- COMAND Online Navigation with Mercedes Benz Apps
- Easy-Pack Power Tailgate
- Ambient Lighting
- DVD Drive
- Illuminated Door Sill Panels

Exclusive Package
- Climate Comfort Front Sport Heated Seats With Upholstered Leather

CONVENIENCE FEATURES: 2.0L I-4 cyl - All Wheel Drive - Leather Interior - 19 Inch Alloys - Dual Zone Climate Control - Steering Wheel with Mounted Controls - Keyless Entry - Push Button Start - Power Folding Heated Exterior Mirror - Heated Windshield Washer System - Auto Dimming Mirrors (Rear and Driver Side Exterior) - Fog Lights - Cruise Control - Am/Fm/Cd/Mp3/Xm/Usb - Air Conditioning - Power Windows, Locks and Mirrors

SAFETY FEATURES: Attention Assist - Rain Sensing Windshield Wipers - Blind Spot Assist - Traction Control - Child Proof Locks - Driver and Passenger Side Air Bags - Side Impact Air Bags - Dual Side Airbag

OUR MESSAGE: The days when used cars meant trouble are over!!! AutoPlanet Market Value Pricing (MVP) allows you to rest assured with complete peace of mind, and allows you to buy with confidence; our vehicles come with: Carfax Report, Complimentary Oil Change Prior to Delivery, 7 Day or 750 KM Refund Policy. All 2020, 2021 and 2022 vehicles are Former Daily Rentals.

Payment is based on an 72 mth term.

*All payments are weekly plus HST. Based on a finance rate of 9.99% O.A.C. I.E. Cost of Borrowing on $10,000 (based on term) are: for 36mth- $950.12; 48mth- $1598.36; 72mth- $1932.48; 84mth- $2273.00. Rates may vary based on credit worthiness up to 29.9%.

FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 1-833-295-1632. EXCELLENT FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE (O.A.C).

AutoPlanet, is Ontario's Largest Indoor Showroom. We offer, top dollar for your trade(s), no pressure, non commissioned sales staff with no haggle pricing. NO APPOINTMENTS NEEDED, DROP IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!!! AutoPlanet is part of the Performance Auto Group.

Performance Auto Group's mission is to make car buying easy. We are passionate about innovating so that your experience in any of our 28 dealerships is quick and enjoyable. You'll enjoy working with our friendly team, who are always available to help you make an informed decision. Purchase confidently with our industry-leading transparency tools that provide unprecedented information about the history and condition of our cars. Drive with confidence knowing that we have the most rigorous inspection and reconditioning process in the country, handled by our team of factory-trained technicians. We invite you to experience the difference - at Performance Auto Group.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Passenger Airbag
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System
Door Map Pockets

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Panoramic Sunroof
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Console
Rain sensor wipers
Cup Holder

Additional Features

Power Lift Gates
Driver Side Airbag
Collision Avoidance System

Autoplanet

Autoplanet

Brampton

2830 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6S 6E8

