2017 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300

$34,995 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 5 3 , 1 3 9 K M Used

Listing ID: 9814057

9814057 Stock #: P21A0583T

P21A0583T VIN: WDC0G4KB9HF146966

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Cream

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 53,139 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Passenger Airbag Passenger Air Bag On/Off Child-Safety Locks DUAL AIRBAG SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning AM/FM Stereo Navigation System Door Map Pockets Seating Heated Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Panoramic Sunroof Heated Exterior Mirrors Comfort Dual Climate Control Convenience Console Rain sensor wipers Cup Holder Additional Features Power Lift Gates Driver Side Airbag Collision Avoidance System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.