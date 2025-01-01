$30,950+ tax & licensing
2017 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter
2500 170"
Location
Khyber Motors Ltd.
90 Kennedy Road South, Brampton, ON L6W 3E7
647-927-5252
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Passengers 3
- Mileage 255,600 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 170” Hi-Roof 3-Passenger with only 255,600 original kilometers. Serviced at Mercedes-Benz (see carfax below). 3.0l 6-Cylinder Diesel. Clean exterior and interior. Equipped with Back-Up Camera. Carfax Clean with 11 Service records runs and drives very strong and well maintained. Certified with our 2 year power train warranty.
Carfax Link Below, copy and paste:
https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=ZF1Ca8nBfwWW%2FqNnMO1lor4HCMejmblS
All-In Price (CERTIFICATION & WARRANTY INCLUDED)
$30,950 +Just Plus Tax and Licensing
No Hidden Charges or Extra Fees
Taxes and licensing not included in the price
For more HD images please visit khybermotors.com
2 Year Powertrain Warranty Covers:
1) Engine
2) Transmission
3) Head Gasket
4) Transaxle/Differential
5) Seals & Gaskets
Unlimited Kilometres, $1,000 Per Claim, $100 Deductible, $75 Activation fee.
Khyber Motors LTD Family Owned & Operated SINCE 2005
Member of OMVIC and UCDA
Buy with Confidence!
Buy with Full Disclosure!
Monday-Friday 9:00AM - 8:00PM
Saturday 10:00AM - 6:00PM
Sunday 11:00AM - 5:00PM
To see more of our vehicles please visit Khybermotors.com
Vehicle Features
Alternate Numbers416-828-2144
