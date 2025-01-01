Menu
3 PASSENGERS,2500,BACKUP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH,CLEAN

 HIGH ROOF, ,DIESEL, BLUETOOTH, CRUISE CONTROL

NO ACCIDENTS

Lowest Interest Rate In GTA

Free Job Loss Protection

No Payment For 6 Months O.A.C

Huge Selection Of Quality Pre-Owned Cars

YOU HAVE GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, AVERAGE CREDIT, NEWCOMER WE GIVE YOU OPTIONS WITH FLEXIBLE PAYMENT TERMS AND $0 DOWN OPTIONS. WE OFFER FINANCE RATES AS LOW AS 4.99% O.A.C FIESTA MOTORS DEALS WITH LENDERS, BANKS AND CREDIT UNIONS WHO WILL FINANCE YOUR PRE OWNED VEHICLE EVEN IF YOU ARE BANKRUPT, PAST BANKRUPTCY, CONSUMER PROPOSAL, STUDENT LOANS OR ANY OTHER CREDIT SITUATION. KNOW HOW MUCH YOU ARE APPROVED FOR, BEFORE YOU GO SHOPPING APPLY AT WWW.FIESTAMOTORS.CA FIESTA MOTORS GUARANTEES YOUR LOAN APPROVAL WITH THE BEST FINANCING OPTIONS AND LOWEST INTEREST RATES IN THE GTA. $500 + JOB =YOUR APPROVAL

WE EVEN DO ZERO DOWN! 


www.fiestamotors.online 

CERTIFIED, 5-YEAR POWER TRAIN WARRANTY AVAILABLE, HST AND LICENSING NOT INCLUDED IN THE PRICE.

ADDRESS: 1 MELANIE DRIVE BRAMPTON ON L6T 4K9

PHONE: 905-216-1500

Fiesta Motors has been serving GTA Since 2000. Fiesta Motors treats the needs of each individual customer with paramount concern. We know that you have high expectations, and as a car dealer, we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding those standards each and every time.

2017 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

387,496 KM

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
2017 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

Cargo Van 144", DIESEL, NO ACCIDENTS, BACKUP CAMERA, 3 PASSENGER!!!

12529747

2017 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

Cargo Van 144", DIESEL, NO ACCIDENTS, BACKUP CAMERA, 3 PASSENGER!!!

Fiesta Motors Inc

1 Melanie Drive, Brampton, ON L6T 4K9

905-796-9830

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
387,496KM
VIN WD3BE7CD1HP536745

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 387,496 KM

Vehicle Description

3 PASSENGERS,2500,BACKUP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH,CLEAN

 HIGH ROOF, ,DIESEL, BLUETOOTH, CRUISE CONTROL

NO ACCIDENTS

Vehicle Features

Interior

Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Locking glove box
ashtray
Driver foot rest
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
2 12V DC Power Outlets
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Front Cigar Lighter(s)
Driver And Front Passenger Armrests
Seats w/Vinyl Back Material
4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Down
Front Cloth Headliner
Full Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Front Only Vinyl/Rubber Floor Covering
HVAC -inc: Residual Heat Recirculation and Supplemental Heater
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Analog Appearance

Mechanical

Trailer Wiring Harness
HD shock absorbers
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Rear-wheel drive
Single stainless steel exhaust
3.923 Axle Ratio
93 L Fuel Tank
Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
200 Amp Alternator
Strut Front Suspension w/Transverse Leaf Springs

Exterior

Monotone Paint
Splash Guards
Black grille
Black door handles
Front license plate bracket
Steel spare wheel
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps
Split Swing-Out Rear Cargo Access
Black Manual Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding

Media / Nav / Comm

Integrated roof antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Audio Theft Deterrent
Streaming Audio

Safety

Side impact beams
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Curtain 1st Row Airbags

Additional Features

odometer
GVWR: 3
550 lbs)
Dashboard Storage
5 Speakers in Cabin
Tires: LT245/75R16 AS
Instrument Panel Covered Bin
Interior Concealed Storage
Gauges -inc: Speedometer
Tachometer and Trip Odometer
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
95-Amp/Hr 850CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Argent Bodyside Mouldings
Manual w/Tilt (driver Only) Front Head Restraints
Board Floor Trim
Engine: 2.1L I4 BlueTEC Diesel
Front HD Anti-Roll Bar and Rear Anti-Roll Bar
1593.0 Kgs Maximum Payload
880 kgs (8

Fiesta Motors Inc

Fiesta Motors Inc

1 Melanie Drive, Brampton, ON L6T 4K9
2017 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter