2017 Mitsubishi RVR

AWD 4dr 2.0L CVT SE Limited Edition ACCIDENT FREE

2017 Mitsubishi RVR

AWD 4dr 2.0L CVT SE Limited Edition ACCIDENT FREE

CA Auto Sales

273 Queen St West, Brampton, ON L6Y 1M7

905-796-2800

$14,910

+ taxes & licensing

  • 91,512KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4908753
  • Stock #: 0203
  • VIN: JA4AJ4AU5HZ601751
Exterior Colour
Gray
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder

PURCHASE ONLINE AT CAAUTOSALES.CA fill out our online app CONTACTLESS PAYMENTS, 3 easy steps till your approved! Or call 905 796 2800, FREE 6 months or  10,000 km warranty for buying online! Accident free, one owner, back up camera, heated seats, 2 keys, comes certified ready for the road for this sale price. Will not be undersold, in the same location doing business for the past 13 years 


BUY WITH CONFIDENCE WITH CA AUTO SALES IN BUSINESS FOR THE PAST 13 YEARS IN THE location!! MEMBER OF THE U.C.D.A.  Cash and Finance options available! All types of credit are welcome. BAD CREDIT? -Let us help you and make this the most enjoyable stress-free experience for you to enhance all aspects of this process. With our market value pricing we price all our vehicles just right to save you time and aggravation. Our ONE PRICE vehicles are sure to allow you to purchase with confidence knowing you are getting the best deal and top reconditioning on all our vehicles. We have various makes and models of all vehicles to fit into everyones lifestyles. Allow us to help you find the perfect vehicle that fits you. HAVE A TRADE? We have a professional appraiser on site at all times combined with the state of the art technology and computer software to give you the most accurate trade value. We strive to provide the ultimate experience for all of our customers at our dealership. We have been serving Hamilton, Ancaster, Stoney Creek, Oakville Mississauga, Toronto, Vaughan, Barrie, Richmond Hill, newmarket,aurora, Bradford as far north as Thunder bay and of course our friends in Brampton for over 10 years. We take pride in supporting our community. Our goal is to ensure that each customer is treated with the proper care and respect that they deserve and that they receive the highest level of customer service. We make your auto shopping experience fun, easy and financially advantageous. (PRICING DOES NOT INCLUDE HST AND LICENSING. A $499 DOCUMENTATION FEE IS ONLY ADDED WHEN FINANCING).

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Power-Assist Disc Brakes
  • Child-Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Locks
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Xenon Headlights
  • Low Tire Pressure Warning
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • tilt steering
  • Rain sensor wipers
  • Cup Holder
Seating
  • Heated Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Odometer
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Digital clock
Security
  • Vehicle Anti-Theft System
Windows
  • Rear Window Defroster
Additional Features
  • Premium Audio
  • BACKUP CAMERA
  • Entertainment System
  • Hill Ascent Control
  • Center Arm Rest
  • Heated Exterior Mirrors
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Rear Windows Wiper

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

