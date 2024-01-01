$24,800+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2017 Nissan Murano
SL
2017 Nissan Murano
SL
Location
The Humberview Group
320 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6V 1C2
877-235-2864
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$24,800
+ taxes & licensing
74,548KM
Used
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pearl White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 17-88777
- Mileage 74,548 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Side Airbags
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Xenon Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Fog Lamps
Power Tailgate
Power Options
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
6 Speakers
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Tachometer
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Seating
Leather Seats
Leather Interior
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Convenience
Remote Starter
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Rainsensing wipers
Windows
Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
Dual Zone Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Additional Features
Parking Assistance
FULLY EQUIPPED
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Sun Roof
Electric Mirrors
Rear Heating
USB port
Protective Side Mouldings
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Power Brake
Gasoline Fuel
Automatic day-night rearview mirror
Rear-Window Wiper
Cross-Traffic Alert
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
The Humberview Group
AutoPark Brampton
320 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6V 1C2
2017 Nissan Murano