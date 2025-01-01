$15,950+ tax & licensing
2017 Nissan NV 2500
SV
Location
Khyber Motors Ltd.
90 Kennedy Road South, Brampton, ON L6W 3E7
416-828-2144
Certified
$15,950
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 293,005 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 Nissan NV2500 high roof 4.0L V6 with 293,005 highway kilometers. 24 Service records, very well maintained. Engine and transmission run strong. Powered by the fuel efficient 4.0L 6-cylinder engine. Exterior and interior are in good condition. Equipped with power driver’s seat+lumbar, navigation, back-up camera, steering wheel controls, park assist, and a full partition for the cargo area. Certified with our 2 year power train warranty.
Carfax Link Below, copy and paste:
https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=aNtD52KERMSjHxqc3QPo%2FRbrE93+S%2FvW
All-In Price (CERTIFICATION & WARRANTY INCLUDED)
$15,950 +Just Plus Tax and Licensing
No Hidden Charges or Extra Fees
Taxes and licensing not included in the price
For more HD images please visit khybermotors.com
2 Year Powertrain Warranty Covers:
1) Engine
2) Transmission
3) Head Gasket
4) Transaxle/Differential
5) Seals & Gaskets
Unlimited Kilometres, $1,000 Per Claim, $100 Deductible, $75 Activation fee.
Khyber Motors LTD Family Owned & Operated SINCE 2005
90 Kennedy Road South
Brampton ON L6W3E7
(647)-927-5252
Member of OMVIC and UCDA
Buy with Confidence!
Buy with Full Disclosure!
Monday-Friday 9:00AM - 8:00PM
Saturday 10:00AM - 6:00PM
Sunday 11:00AM - 5:00PM
To see more of our vehicles please visit Khybermotors.com
+ taxes & licensing
