2017 Nissan Pathfinder

115,534 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-235-2864

2017 Nissan Pathfinder

2017 Nissan Pathfinder

SV HEATED SEATS | REAR CAMERA | 7 PASSENGER | 4X4 |

2017 Nissan Pathfinder

SV HEATED SEATS | REAR CAMERA | 7 PASSENGER | 4X4 |

Location

The Humberview Group

320 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6V 1C2

877-235-2864

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

115,534KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8009730
  Stock #: 17-93334
  VIN: 5N1DR2MM9HC693334

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  Stock # 17-93334
  • Mileage 115,534 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2017 Nissan Pathfinder is equipped with rear camera, heated seats, 7 passenger, tilt & telescopic steering, bluetooth, cruise control, power windows,power locks, power steering, ABS brakes, dual airbags, front & rear armrest. Call to book your test drive today!



PREVIOUS RENTAL This vehicle had a National Daily Rental companys name on it, NOW it has yours. Low mileage, professionally detailed interior, regular scheduled maintenance, fully inspected, warranty backed and priced to sell fast.

Check out all of our inventory at https://www.autoparkbrampton.ca/



AutoPark is one of Ontario's largest used car dealer networks. The four pillars of AutoPark are:

1) One of Ontarios largest used car dealer networks.

2) Low no haggle Pricing

3) 7 day exchange policy

4) No charge job loss protection



AutoPark Brampton serves Brampton, Milton, Vaughan, and Orangeville. Finance this vehicle from as low as 6.99% OAC. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Car fax history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used!




The Humberview Group, 20 stores, 17 brands, 5000 vehicles, 1 promise: Serving you better, each and every day. One simple goal: Satisfied customers who recommend us to family and friends.
[Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at autopark.ca]

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Power Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
SECURITY ALARM
Power Steering
Heated Seats
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
4x4
CVT

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

AutoPark Brampton

320 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6V 1C2

877-235-2864

