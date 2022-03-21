2017 Nissan Rogue

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,900 + taxes & licensing 1 0 2 , 7 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 8759480

8759480 Stock #: 21826

21826 VIN: 5N1AT2MV6HC843543

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 102,700 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Exterior Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Bluetooth Connection

