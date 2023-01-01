$19,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-414-2625
2017 Nissan Rogue
S
Location
Empire Motorz
6 Hansen Rd S, Brampton, ON L6W 3H4
416-414-2625
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$19,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9450331
- VIN: 5N1AT2MTXHC888578
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 46,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 Nissan Rogue S, 4Cyl, 2.5L, 46K Kms,
Heated Seats, Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors,
AC/Heater, Reverse Camera, Bluetooth,
CERTIFIED $19995 +HST +LICENSING,
Financing Available
We are a certified Dealer, OMVIC Registered and Member of UCDA (Used Car Dealers Association).
No Hidden Fee or Charges, You pay what you see in the ad.
Buy with confidence, feel free to call us for more information or visit us for a test drive at
Empire Motorz Ltd,
6 Hansen Rd South,Brampton,L6W 3H4,
PHONE 416 414 2625
Mon-Fri 11:00 AM - 6:00 PM,
Saturday 11:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Sun Closed
Vehicle Features
