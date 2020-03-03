Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Nissan Sentra

S

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Nissan Sentra

S

Location

Gateway Chevrolet Inc.

2 Gateway Blvd., Brampton, ON L6T 4A7

1-800-813-1669

  1. 4703388
  2. 4703388
  3. 4703388
  4. 4703388
  5. 4703388
  6. 4703388
  7. 4703388
  8. 4703388
  9. 4703388
  10. 4703388
  11. 4703388
  12. 4703388
  13. 4703388
  14. 4703388
  15. 4703388
  16. 4703388
  17. 4703388
  18. 4703388
  19. 4703388
  20. 4703388
  21. 4703388
Contact Seller

$14,566

+ taxes & licensing

  • 76,690KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4703388
  • Stock #: 683283
  • VIN: 3N1AB7AP3HL683283
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Recent Arrival! 2017 Nissan Sentra Silver 1.8 SV FWD CVT with Xtronic 1.8L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V **LOCAL TRADE**, **SUPER CLEAN**, **GARAGE KEPT**, CVT with Xtronic, Marble Gray w/Cloth Seat Trim. Our Market Value pricing take the worry out of buying a Pre Owned vehicle: - No Haggle, market based pricing. * - A no pressure Sales experience. * - Full Disclosure & Transparency. - Please contact us at 1-800-813-1669 for full details. * Canada WIDE SHIPPING ON ALL OUR USED VEHICLES MAKES PURCHASING HASSLE-FREE, NO MATTER YOUR LOCATION!! * Special financing rate available O.A.C. * We can custom a special monthly or Bi weekly payment that suit your needs! * Please contact us to schedule a test drive. * All trade in are welcome! * No credit? Bad credit? New to the country? We got you covered! Let us help you find a vehicle today! * The team at GATEWAY CHEVROLET would like to thank you for the opportunity to earn your business. *Please confirm with seller for accuracy of information provided. Distance driven is recorded at the time of listing. Reviews: * Owners comment positively on Sentra’s roomy-for-its-size cabin, upscale feature content, a solid and sturdy drive, good ride quality, and low noise levels. By most accounts, including some from your correspondent, this generation of Sentra appealed strongly in how it drives and feels like a bigger car. Audiophiles enjoyed the up-level Bose stereo system, and driving enthusiasts appreciated the availability of a manual transmission, even on higher-grade units. Mileage is also highly rated. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Gateway Chevrolet Inc.

2016 Volkswagen Jett...
 58,181 KM
$14,505 + tax & lic
2016 Audi A3 2.0T Ko...
 60,054 KM
$21,659 + tax & lic
2019 Chevrolet Equin...
 5,192 KM
$29,992 + tax & lic
Gateway Chevrolet Inc.

Gateway Chevrolet Inc.

2 Gateway Blvd., Brampton, ON L6T 4A7

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

1-800-813-XXXX

(click to show)

1-800-813-1669

Alternate Numbers
905-791-7111

Send A Message