+ taxes & licensing
905-531-5370
60 Eastern Ave, Brampton, ON L6W 1X8
905-531-5370
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
+ taxes & licensing
Safety Certified included in Price | Backup Camera | Bluetooth | Climate control | Financing Available | By Appointment Only: 905-531-5370
**Good, Bad, or No credit, All credit types welcome | Same day financing approvals | Next day delivery available | Carproof Verified No Accident
2017 Nissan Versa Note S FOR ONLY $9,495 PLUS HST AND LICENSING. BACK UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH CD PLAYER, SATELLITE RADIO, MP3 INPUT, POWER WINDOWS, LOCKS AND HEATED MIRRORS, KEYLESS ENTRY, TILT STEERING, CRUISE CONTROL, TRACTION CONTROL, AIR CONDITIONING, ALLOY WHEELS, SPLIT FOLDING SEATS, ABS BRAKES AND MUCH MORE!!
Recent Maintenance done: ALL FOUR BRAKES & ROTORS, OIL CHANGE
Buy with trust and confidence from an Ontario registered dealer. Call today at 905-531-5370 to book an appointment.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
60 Eastern Ave, Brampton, ON L6W 1X8