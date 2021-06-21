Menu
2017 Nissan Versa Note

92,100 KM

Details

$9,495

+ tax & licensing
$9,495

+ taxes & licensing

Sport Empire Car Sales

905-531-5370

2017 Nissan Versa Note

2017 Nissan Versa Note

S

2017 Nissan Versa Note

S

Location

Sport Empire Car Sales

60 Eastern Ave, Brampton, ON L6W 1X8

905-531-5370

Certified + E-Tested

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$9,495

+ taxes & licensing

92,100KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7486932
  • VIN: 3N1CE2CP4HL362529

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black+Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 92,100 KM

Vehicle Description

Safety Certified included in Price | Backup Camera | Bluetooth | Climate control | Financing Available | By Appointment Only: 905-531-5370

**Good, Bad, or No credit, All credit types welcome | Same day financing approvals | Next day delivery available | Carproof Verified No Accident

2017 Nissan Versa Note S FOR ONLY $9,495 PLUS HST AND LICENSING. BACK UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH CD PLAYER, SATELLITE RADIO, MP3 INPUT, POWER WINDOWS, LOCKS AND HEATED MIRRORS, KEYLESS ENTRY, TILT STEERING, CRUISE CONTROL, TRACTION CONTROL, AIR CONDITIONING, ALLOY WHEELS, SPLIT FOLDING SEATS, ABS BRAKES AND MUCH MORE!!

Recent Maintenance done: ALL FOUR BRAKES & ROTORS, OIL CHANGE

Buy with trust and confidence from an Ontario registered dealer. Call today at 905-531-5370 to book an appointment.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Engine Immobilizer
Tilt Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Steering Wheel Controls
Warranty Included
Bluetooth Connection

Sport Empire Car Sales

Sport Empire Car Sales

60 Eastern Ave, Brampton, ON L6W 1X8

905-531-5370

