Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 RAM 1500

223,427 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 RAM 1500

Watch This Vehicle

2017 RAM 1500

Location

WMZ Auto Sales

6 Rutherford Road, Brampton, ON L6W 3J1

416-817-6764

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
223,427KM
Used
VIN 1C6RR7LT5HS663616

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 223,427 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From WMZ Auto Sales

Used 2008 Toyota Highlander for sale in Brampton, ON
2008 Toyota Highlander 222,481 MI $7,499 + tax & lic
Used 2016 RAM 1500 4WD CREW CAB 140.5
2016 RAM 1500 4WD CREW CAB 140.5" TRADESMAN 240,418 KM $13,999 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Ford F-350 4WD SuperCab 158
2016 Ford F-350 4WD SuperCab 158" XL 291,201 KM $13,999 + tax & lic

Email WMZ Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
WMZ Auto Sales

WMZ Auto Sales

6 Rutherford Road, Brampton, ON L6W 3J1

Call Dealer

416-817-XXXX

(click to show)

416-817-6764

Alternate Numbers
905-455-2121
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

WMZ Auto Sales

416-817-6764

Contact Seller
2017 RAM 1500