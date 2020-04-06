26 Bramsteele Rd Unit #1, Brampton, ON L6W 1B3
905-872-7367
+ taxes & licensing
2017 RAM 1500 LARAMIE 5.7 V8 HEMI CREW CAB Leather Bucket Seats**Heated and Ventilated Seats**Heated Steering Wheel**8.4 Touchscreen**Navigation**Back Up camera**Sunroof**Bluetooth**Steering Wheel Audio Controls**Trailer Brake Control**Remote Start**Apple Car Play**Android Auto**Alloy Wheels** COMES WITH TWO SETS OF WHEELS (ORIGINAL WHEELS & AFTERMARKET WHEELS($5000), tonneau cover And Much Much More!!
BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT NOT A PROBLEM APPLY TODAY ON OUR WEBSITE WWW.ACEZAUTO.COM OR COME VISIT US AT OUR LOCATION!
INTEREST RATES STARTING OFF AT 4.99% WITH 0 DOWN !!!
https://www.acezauto.com/car-loan-application
All vehicle includes Oil change, Professionally cleaned inside and out.
Car proof history report provided with each vehicle Price includes Safety certified thorough 150 point inspection $199.
Trade-Ins - We take any year and model! Bring in your old vehicle for a free appraisal.
To get more information about our inventory please visit our website: WWW.ACEZAUTO.COM
**PRICE PLUS HST AND LICENSING**
Buy with Confidence
We are OMVIC registered and a member of Used Car Dealer Association
ACEZ AUTO SALES
DRIVE IN PERFECTION
Phone 905-872-7367
26 Bramsteele Rd Unit#1
Brampton, ON L6W 1B3
www.acezauto.com
Hours Monday to Saturday: 10:00AM TO 7:00PM
Sunday 11:00AM TO 4:00PM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
26 Bramsteele Rd Unit #1, Brampton, ON L6W 1B3