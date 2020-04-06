Menu
2017 RAM 1500

2017 Ram 1500 LARAMIE*CREW CAB*HEMI*LEATHER*SUNROOF*NAV

2017 RAM 1500

2017 Ram 1500 LARAMIE*CREW CAB*HEMI*LEATHER*SUNROOF*NAV

Acez Auto Sales

26 Bramsteele Rd Unit #1, Brampton, ON L6W 1B3

905-872-7367

$30,500

+ taxes & licensing

  • 53,500KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4858236
  • Stock #: C392020
  • VIN: 1C6RR7NT8HS836980
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder

2017 RAM 1500 LARAMIE 5.7 V8 HEMI CREW CAB Leather Bucket Seats**Heated and Ventilated Seats**Heated Steering Wheel**8.4 Touchscreen**Navigation**Back Up camera**Sunroof**Bluetooth**Steering Wheel Audio Controls**Trailer Brake Control**Remote Start**Apple Car Play**Android Auto**Alloy Wheels** COMES WITH TWO SETS OF WHEELS (ORIGINAL WHEELS & AFTERMARKET WHEELS($5000), tonneau cover And Much Much More!!


BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT NOT A PROBLEM APPLY TODAY ON OUR WEBSITE WWW.ACEZAUTO.COM OR COME VISIT US AT OUR LOCATION!
INTEREST RATES STARTING OFF AT 4.99% WITH 0 DOWN !!!


https://www.acezauto.com/car-loan-application


All vehicle includes Oil change, Professionally cleaned inside and out.
Car proof history report provided with each vehicle Price includes Safety certified thorough 150 point inspection $199. 


Trade-Ins - We take any year and model! Bring in your old vehicle for a free appraisal.


To get more information about our inventory please visit our website: WWW.ACEZAUTO.COM


**PRICE PLUS HST AND LICENSING**


We are OMVIC registered and a member of Used Car Dealer Association
    
ACEZ AUTO SALES 
DRIVE IN PERFECTION
Phone 905-872-7367
26 Bramsteele Rd Unit#1
Brampton, ON L6W 1B3
www.acezauto.com
Hours Monday to Saturday: 10:00AM TO 7:00PM
Sunday 11:00AM TO 4:00PM

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • Power Brakes
  • Side Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Power-Assist Disc Brakes
  • Child-Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
  • POWER SEAT
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Xenon Headlights
  • Low Tire Pressure Warning
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • tilt steering
  • Tow Package
  • Rain sensor wipers
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Cup Holder
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Odometer
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Digital clock
Windows
  • Sunroof/Moonroof
  • Rear Window Defroster
Security
  • Vehicle Anti-Theft System
Trim
  • Wood Trim Interior
Additional Features
  • Premium Audio
  • Auto Dimming Mirrors
  • Navigation System
  • BACKUP CAMERA
  • Entertainment System
  • Night Vision
  • Center Arm Rest
  • Parking Sensor
  • Heated Exterior Mirrors
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Automatic Headlight
  • Leather Steering Wheels

