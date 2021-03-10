Menu
2017 RAM 1500

78,350 KM

$41,888

+ tax & licensing
$41,888

+ taxes & licensing

Gateway Chevrolet Inc.

289-632-1366

2017 RAM 1500

2017 RAM 1500

Rebel**CREW CAB**SUNROOF**AIR SUSPENSION**NAV**

2017 RAM 1500

Rebel**CREW CAB**SUNROOF**AIR SUSPENSION**NAV**

Gateway Chevrolet Inc.

2 Gateway Blvd., Brampton, ON L6T 4A7

289-632-1366

$41,888

+ taxes & licensing

78,350KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6796616
  • Stock #: 180193A
  • VIN: 1C6RR7YG6HS675690

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 180193A
  • Mileage 78,350 KM

Vehicle Description

Clean Car Fax**Trade In Vehicle**Rebel**Crew Cab**4x4**5.7L**V8**Hemi**Bucket Seats**Heated Seats**Heated Steering Wheel**8.4 Touchscreen**Navigation**Back Up Camera**Trailer Brake Control**Bluetooth**Steering Wheel Audio Controls**Remote Start**Alpine Sound System**Sunroof**4 Corner Air Suspension**Alloy Wheels**And Much Much More!! Our Market Value pricing takes the worry out of buying a Pre Owned vehicle: - No Haggle, market based pricing. * - A no pressure Sales experience. * - Full Disclosure & Transparency. - Please contact us at 1-800-813-1669 for full details. * CANADA WIDE SHIPPING ON ALL OUR USED VEHICLES MAKES PURCHASING HASSLE-FREE, NO MATTER YOUR LOCATION!! * Special financing rate available O.A.C. * We can customize a special monthly or Bi weekly payment that suits your needs! * Please contact us to schedule a test drive. * All trade ins are welcome! * No credit? Bad credit? New to the country? We got you covered! Let us help you find a vehicle today! * The team at GATEWAY CHEVROLET would like to thank you for the opportunity to earn your business. *Please confirm with seller for accuracy of information provided. Distance driven is recorded at the time of listing.

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Alloy Wheels
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
DUAL AIRBAG
Navigation System

