2017 RAM 1500

95,500 KM

$34,500

+ tax & licensing
$34,500

+ taxes & licensing

Acez Auto Sales

905-872-7367

2017 RAM 1500

2017 RAM 1500

4WD Crew Cab 140.5" **REBEL**

2017 RAM 1500

4WD Crew Cab 140.5" **REBEL**

Location

Acez Auto Sales

243 Queen Street East Unit #1, Brampton, ON L6W 2B5

905-872-7367

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$34,500

+ taxes & licensing

95,500KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8471850
  • Stock #: KAV20220415
  • VIN: 1C6RR7YTXHS716397

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # KAV20220415
  • Mileage 95,500 KM

Vehicle Description

**REBEL**  FULLY LOADED WITH EVERYTHINGS, BRAND NEW BRAKES ALL AROUND, WEATHERTECH MATTS, LOW KM, 95KM, REBUILT TITLE


***Transportation anywhere in Canada, Facetime / Video on request.***


All vehicle includes Oil change, Professionally cleaned inside and out.
Car proof history report provided with each vehicle. 


Safety certified thorough 150 point inspection Included in the price.


Trade-Ins - We take any year and model! Bring in your old vehicle for a free appraisal.


To get more information about our inventory please visit our website: WWW.ACEZAUTO.COM


**PRICE PLUS HST AND LICENSING**


Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
Navigation System
Digital clock
Remote Trunk Release
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
BACKUP CAMERA
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Keyless Entry
Tow Package
Rain sensor wipers
Cup Holder
Power Steering
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Sunroof/Moonroof
Climate Control
Vehicle Anti-Theft System
Wood Trim Interior
Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Entertainment System
Center Arm Rest
Parking Sensor
Driver Side Airbag
Leather Steering Wheels

