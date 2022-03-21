$29,900+ tax & licensing
$29,900
+ taxes & licensing
Hansen Truck and Car Sales
905-463-0928
2017 RAM 1500
2017 RAM 1500
OUTDOORSMAN
Location
Hansen Truck and Car Sales
5 Hansen Rd., Brampton, ON L6W 3H6
905-463-0928
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$29,900
+ taxes & licensing
137,000KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 8786567
- Stock #: DR15
- VIN: 1C6RR7LG0HS577715
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # DR15
- Mileage 137,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 RAM 1500 V6 SLT MODEL WITH SIDE BOX STORAGE -BACK UP CAMERA COMES CERTIFIED.
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Bluetooth
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Hansen Truck and Car Sales
5 Hansen Rd., Brampton, ON L6W 3H6