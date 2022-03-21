Menu
2017 RAM 1500

137,000 KM

$29,900

+ tax & licensing
$29,900

+ taxes & licensing

Hansen Truck and Car Sales

905-463-0928

2017 RAM 1500

2017 RAM 1500

OUTDOORSMAN

2017 RAM 1500

OUTDOORSMAN

Location

Hansen Truck and Car Sales

5 Hansen Rd., Brampton, ON L6W 3H6

905-463-0928

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,900

+ taxes & licensing

137,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 8786567
  Stock #: DR15
  VIN: 1C6RR7LG0HS577715

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Interior Colour Beige
  Body Style Pickup Truck
  Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Stock # DR15
  Mileage 137,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 RAM 1500 V6 SLT MODEL WITH SIDE BOX STORAGE -BACK UP CAMERA COMES CERTIFIED.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Bluetooth
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Hansen Truck and Car Sales

Hansen Truck and Car Sales

5 Hansen Rd., Brampton, ON L6W 3H6

905-463-0928

647-401-6131
