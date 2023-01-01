Menu
2017 RAM 1500

193,200 KM

Details

$23,688

+ tax & licensing
$23,688

+ taxes & licensing

Sport Empire Car Sales

905-531-5370

2017 RAM 1500

2017 RAM 1500

4WD Crew Cab 140.5" Sport

2017 RAM 1500

4WD Crew Cab 140.5" Sport

Location

Sport Empire Car Sales

60 Eastern Ave, Brampton, ON L6W 1X8

905-531-5370

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,688

+ taxes & licensing

193,200KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9770020
  • VIN: 1C6RR7MT1HS515364

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 193,200 KM

Vehicle Description

Safety Certified included in Price | **6 Month Warranty included in Price | Navigation | Backup Camera | Backup Sensor | Bluetooth | Heated Leather Seats | Ventilated Seats | Climate control | Sunroof | 8.4 Inch Screen | Financing Available | By Appointment Only: 905-531-5370

 

Don’t miss out on this beautiful 2017 Dodge Ram 1500 Sport V8 5.7L 4x4 for only 23,688 plus HST and Licensing. Loaded with 8.4 inch Nav touch screen and 9.1 Alpine sound system, Sun roof and back up camera, dual zone climate controls,heated steering wheel,tubular steps, Backflip Tonneu cover, power drivers and passenger heated and cooled seats, automatic high beams, Rain sensing wipers, sport performance hood, and air suspension for a beautiful comfort drive.

 

Recent Maintenance done: ALL FOUR BRAKES & ROTORS, OIL CHANGE, ALL FOUR TIRES ARE BRAND NEW, PROFESSIONALLY DETAILED 

 

Buy with trust and confidence from an ontario registered dealer. Call today at 905-531-5370 to book an appointment.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Bluetooth

Warranty

Warranty Included

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

