$23,688+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-531-5370
2017 RAM 1500
4WD Crew Cab 140.5" Sport
Location
Sport Empire Car Sales
60 Eastern Ave, Brampton, ON L6W 1X8
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$23,688
- Listing ID: 9770020
- VIN: 1C6RR7MT1HS515364
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 193,200 KM
Vehicle Description
Safety Certified included in Price | **6 Month Warranty included in Price | Navigation | Backup Camera | Backup Sensor | Bluetooth | Heated Leather Seats | Ventilated Seats | Climate control | Sunroof | 8.4 Inch Screen | Financing Available | By Appointment Only: 905-531-5370
Don’t miss out on this beautiful 2017 Dodge Ram 1500 Sport V8 5.7L 4x4 for only 23,688 plus HST and Licensing. Loaded with 8.4 inch Nav touch screen and 9.1 Alpine sound system, Sun roof and back up camera, dual zone climate controls,heated steering wheel,tubular steps, Backflip Tonneu cover, power drivers and passenger heated and cooled seats, automatic high beams, Rain sensing wipers, sport performance hood, and air suspension for a beautiful comfort drive.
Recent Maintenance done: ALL FOUR BRAKES & ROTORS, OIL CHANGE, ALL FOUR TIRES ARE BRAND NEW, PROFESSIONALLY DETAILED
Buy with trust and confidence from an ontario registered dealer. Call today at 905-531-5370 to book an appointment.
Vehicle Features
