2017 RAM 2500

CREW CUB, LONG BOX169 HEMI, BLUETOOTH, BACKUP CAMERA, ALL POWER OPTIONS, CRUISE CONTROL!

FINANCE OR LEASE TO OWN, EVERYONE IS APPROVED O.A.C

No Haggle Pricing

Lowest Interest Rate In GTA

Free Job Loss Protection

No Payment For 6 Months O.A.C

Huge Selection Of Quality Pre-Owned Cars

YOU HAVE GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, AVERAGE CREDIT, NEWCOMER WE GIVE YOU OPTIONS WITH FLEXIBLE PAYMENT TERMS AND $0 DOWN OPTIONS. WE OFFER FINANCE RATES AS LOW AS 6.99% O.A.C FIESTA MOTORS DEALS WITH LENDERS, BANKS AND CREDIT UNIONS WHO WILL FINANCE YOUR PRE OWNED VEHICLE EVEN IF YOU ARE BANKRUPT, PAST BANKRUPTCY, CONSUMER PROPOSAL, STUDENT LOANS OR ANY OTHER CREDIT SITUATION. KNOW HOW MUCH YOU ARE APPROVED FOR, BEFORE YOU GO SHOPPING APPLY AT WWW.FIESTAMOTORS.CA FIESTA MOTORS GUARANTEES YOUR LOAN APPROVAL WITH THE BEST FINANCING OPTIONS AND LOWEST INTEREST RATES IN THE GTA. $500 + JOB =YOUR APPROVAL

WE EVEN DO ZERO DOWN!

www.fiestamotors.online

CERTIFIED, 5-YEAR POWER TRAIN WARRANTY AVAILABLE, HST AND LICENSING NOT INCLUDED IN THE PRICE.

ADDRESS: 1 MELANIE DRIVE BRAMPTON ON L6T 4K9

PHONE: 905-796-9830

Fiesta Motors has been serving GTA Since 2000. Fiesta Motors treats the needs of each individual customer with paramount concern. We know that you have high expectations, and as a car dealer, we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding those standards each and every time.

2017 RAM 2500

158,790 KM

$26,995

+ tax & licensing
12263176

Fiesta Motors Inc

1 Melanie Drive, Brampton, ON L6T 4K9

416-855-6663

Used
158,790KM
VIN 3C6UR4HJ5HG737671

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # HG737673
  • Mileage 158,790 KM

Tachometer
Driver Information Centre
Manual Adjust Seats
Rear Folding Seat
glove box
Manual air conditioning
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Front Centre Armrest
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Front Cupholder
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt steering column
Delayed Accessory Power
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Instrument Panel Bin
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Seats w/Vinyl Back Material
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
Full Vinyl/Rubber Floor Covering
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Front Facing Vinyl Rear Seat
Passenger Seat
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Sentry Key Immobilizer

Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
3.73 Axle Ratio
Tip Start
Electronically Controlled Throttle
Next Generation Engine Controller
160 Amp Alternator
HD shock absorbers
HD suspension
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Solid axle rear suspension w/coil springs
Rear-wheel drive
Single stainless steel exhaust
Multi-Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
121.1 L Fuel Tank

DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Hemi Badge
Fixed rear window
Black grille
Black door handles
Front license plate bracket
Centre Hub
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Black Exterior Mirrors
Black front bumper
Front Bumper Sight Shields
Black rear step bumper
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Auto On/Off Reflector Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

6 Speakers
Fixed antenna
Radio w/Seek-Scan

engine coolant temp

Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning

Oil pressure
voltmeter
odometer
GVWR: 4
000 lbs)
082 kgs (9
Dashboard Storage
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
transmission fluid temp
Gauges -inc: Speedometer
Engine Hour Meter and Trip Odometer
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Oil Temperature
Clock and Radio Data System
1161.2 Kgs Maximum Payload

Fiesta Motors Inc

Fiesta Motors Inc

1 Melanie Drive, Brampton, ON L6T 4K9
416-855-XXXX

416-855-6663

905-796-9830
