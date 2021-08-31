2017 Subaru Forester

$24,495 + taxes & licensing 6 3 , 2 6 2 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7800501

7800501 Stock #: R06A1575T

R06A1575T VIN: JF2SJEJC1HH454087

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Ice Silver Metallic

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 63,262 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Passenger Airbag Passenger Air Bag On/Off Child-Safety Locks SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Seating Heated Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Mechanical All Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Windows Panoramic Sunroof Comfort Dual Climate Control Convenience Console Auto On/Off Headlamps Cup Holder Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Cloth Interior Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.