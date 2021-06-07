Menu
2017 Subaru Impreza

28,900 KM

Details Description Features

$15,950

+ tax & licensing
$15,950

+ taxes & licensing

Acez Auto Sales

905-872-7367

2017 Subaru Impreza

2017 Subaru Impreza

5dr HB CVT Touring <<<<>>>>29KM

2017 Subaru Impreza

5dr HB CVT Touring <<<<>>>>29KM

Location

Acez Auto Sales

243 Queen Street East Unit #1, Brampton, ON L6W 2B5

905-872-7367

$15,950

+ taxes & licensing

28,900KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7228076
  Stock #: IM20201028
  VIN: 4S3GTAE69H3734459

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # IM20201028
  • Mileage 28,900 KM

Vehicle Description

CLEAN FRESH TRADE-IN


All vehicle includes Oil change, Professionally cleaned inside and out.
Car proof history report provided with each vehicle.


Safety certified thorough 150 point inspection $399. 


Trade-Ins - We take any year and model! Bring in your old vehicle for a free appraisal.


To get more information about our inventory please visit our website: WWW.ACEZAUTO.COM


**PRICE PLUS HST AND LICENSING**


Buy with Confidence
We are OMVIC registered and a member of Used Car Dealer Association
    
ACEZ AUTO SALES 
DRIVE IN PERFECTION
Phone 905-872-7367
243 Queen Street East Unit#1
Brampton, ON L6W 2B5 
www.acezauto.com
Monday to Saturday: 10:00AM TO 7:00PM
Sunday 11:00AM TO 4:00PM

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Power Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Remote Trunk Release
Cup Holder
Heated Seats
Trip Odometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Digital clock
Sunroof/Moonroof
Rear Window Defroster
Vehicle Anti-Theft System
Premium Audio
BACKUP CAMERA
Cloth Interior
Entertainment System
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Acez Auto Sales

Acez Auto Sales

Acez Auto Sales

243 Queen Street East Unit #1, Brampton, ON L6W 2B5

905-872-7367

