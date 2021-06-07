2017 Subaru Impreza

$15,950 + taxes & licensing 2 8 , 9 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7228076

7228076 Stock #: IM20201028

IM20201028 VIN: 4S3GTAE69H3734459

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # IM20201028

Mileage 28,900 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Fog Lights Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Brakes Passenger Airbag Power-Assist Disc Brakes Power Options Power Mirrors Power Steering Power Locks Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Comfort Air Conditioning Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Remote Trunk Release Cup Holder Seating Heated Seats Media / Nav / Comm Trip Odometer CD Player AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Digital clock Windows Sunroof/Moonroof Rear Window Defroster Security Vehicle Anti-Theft System Additional Features Premium Audio BACKUP CAMERA Cloth Interior Entertainment System Heated Exterior Mirrors Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.