2017 Subaru Impreza

66,096 KM

$26,995

+ tax & licensing
Sport AWD, Tech Pkg, Back Up Cam, Sunroof!

Logo_AccidentFree

66,096KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8073244
  • Stock #: P06A2852
  • VIN: 4S3GTAH64H3702708

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour CRYSTAL WHITE PEARL
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P06A2852
  • Mileage 66,096 KM

Vehicle Description

$92 Weekly with $0 Down for 84 Months O.A.C.* Get Top Dollar From our Trade-In Program! HISTORY: Clean Carfax Extended Warranty Starting From Only $599! HIGH VALUE FEATURES: Back Up Camera - Sunroof - Power Driver Seat - Heated Front Seats - Apple CarPlay - Android Auto - Remote Start - Aluminum Pedals - Bluetooth CONVENIENCE FEATURES: 2.0L I-4 cyl - All Wheel Drive - Cloth Interior - 17 Inch Alloys - Dual Zone Climate Control - Lather Wrapped Heated Steering Wheel with Mounted Controls and Paddle Shifters - Push Button Start - Keyless Entry - Heated Exterior Mirrors - Fog Lights - Adaptive Cruise Control - Am/Fm/Xm/Cd/Usb/Mp3/Aux - Air Conditioning - Power Windows, Locks and Mirrors SAFETY FEATURES: Subaru EyeSight (Forward Collision Warning, Reverse Automatic Braking, High Beam Assist) - Blind Spot Assist - Rear Cross Traffic Alert - Lane Change Assist - Rear Parking Sensors - Stability Control - Traction Control - Child Proof Locks - Driver and Passenger Side Air Bags - Side Impact Air Bags - Dual Side Airbag OUR MESSAGE: The days when used cars meant trouble are over!!! AutoPlanet Market Value Pricing (MVP) allows you to rest assured with complete piece of mind, and allows you to buy with confidence; our vehicles come with: Carfax Report, Complimentary Oil Change Prior to Delivery, 7 Day or 750 KM Refund Policy. All 2019, 2020 and 2021 vehicles are Former Daily Rentals. Payment is based on an 84 mth term. *All payments are weekly plus HST. Based on a finance rate of 5.99% O.A.C. I.E. Cost of Borrowing on $10,000 (based on term) are: for 36mth- $950.12; 48mth- $1598.36; 72mth- $1932.48; 84mth- $2273.00. Rates may vary based on credit worthiness up to 29.9%. FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 1-833-295-1632. EXCELLENT FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE (O.A.C). AutoPlanet, is Ontario's Largest Indoor Showroom. We offer, top dollar for your trade(s), no pressure, non commissioned sales staff with no haggle pricing. NO APPOINTMENTS NEEDED, DROP IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!!! AutoPlanet is part of the Performance Auto Group. Performance Auto Group's mission is to make car buying easy. We are passionate about innovating so that your experience in any of our 28 dealerships is quick and enjoyable. You'll enjoy working with our friendly team, who are always available to help you make an informed decision. Purchase confidently with our industry-leading transparency tools that provide unprecedented information about the history and condition of our cars. Drive with confidence knowing that we have the most rigorous inspection and reconditioning process in the country, handled by our team of factory-trained technicians. We invite you to experience the difference - at Performance Auto Group.

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Heated Steering Wheel
Digital clock
Door Map Pockets
Keyless Entry
Adaptive Cruise Control
Console
Cup Holder
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Rear View Camera
Passenger Airbag
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

