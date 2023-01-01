Menu
2017 Subaru WRX

104,267 KM

$23,900

+ tax & licensing
$23,900

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-235-2864

2017 Subaru WRX

2017 Subaru WRX

SPORT

2017 Subaru WRX

SPORT

The Humberview Group

320 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6V 1C2

877-235-2864

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$23,900

+ taxes & licensing

104,267KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10381443
  • Stock #: 17-17256

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Onyx Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 17-17256
  • Mileage 104,267 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Rear Head Air Bag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Blind Spot Monitor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Floor mats

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C

Seating

Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
Split Rear Seats
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Sun Roof
Electric Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Power Brake
Gasoline Fuel
Led Headlights
Generic Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

