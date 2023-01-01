$23,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$23,900
+ taxes & licensing
The Humberview Group
877-235-2864
2017 Subaru WRX
2017 Subaru WRX
SPORT
Location
The Humberview Group
320 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6V 1C2
877-235-2864
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$23,900
+ taxes & licensing
104,267KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10381443
- Stock #: 17-17256
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Grey Metallic
- Interior Colour Onyx Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 17-17256
- Mileage 104,267 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Rear Head Air Bag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Blind Spot Monitor
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Floor mats
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Seating
Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
Split Rear Seats
Heated Front Seat(s)
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Sun Roof
Electric Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Power Brake
Gasoline Fuel
Led Headlights
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From The Humberview Group
The Humberview Group
AutoPark Brampton
320 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6V 1C2