2017 Toyota Camry

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,900 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 6 5 , 0 8 6 K M Used Excellent Condition

Stock #: 22453

22453 VIN: 4T1BD1FK7HU223745

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Hybrid

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 22453

Mileage 165,086 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Push Button Start Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Rearview Camera Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Seats Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks GPS Navigation Seating Heated Seats Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth Exterior Automatic Headlights Convenience Proximity Key Additional Features Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection

