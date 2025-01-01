Menu
Account
Sign In
<p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 14pt; background-color: #ffffff;><strong style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bold;>2017 TOYOTA COROLLA SE</strong>, </span><span style=box-sizing: border-box; background-color: #ffffff;> HEATED SEATS, LED HEADLIGHTS,LANE DEPARTURE WARNING, CLEAN CARFAX AND MUCH MORE</span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 10px; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 13px; background-color: #ffffff;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 14pt;><strong style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bold;>HST and Licensing will be extra**</strong></span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 10px; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 13px; background-color: #ffffff;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 14pt;><strong style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bold;>Certification is available for $799 -     </strong></span><span style=box-sizing: border-box; color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: 15px;>CERTIFICATION* As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Not only do we abide by the ministry of transportation standards when certifying our vehicles, we go above and beyond to ensure the highest quality product. We ensure double the ministry standards on brake rotors and pads as well as all four tires. We also provide a 90-day guarantee on the battery on your vehicle with no questions asked...</span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 10px; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 13px; background-color: #ffffff;>FINANCING AVAILABLE AT AS LOW AS 7.99% O.A.C</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 10px; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 13px; background-color: #ffffff;>WE WELCOME EVERYONE-GOOD/BAD CREDIT, NEWCOMERS, STUDENTS. EVERYONE IS APPROVED.</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 10px; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 13px; background-color: #ffffff;>PREVIOUSLY DECLINED BY BANK ? NO PROBLEM </p><h4 style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 10px 0px; line-height: 1.1; font-size: 1.8rem; color: #262425; font-family: Open Sans; background-color: #ffffff;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: times new roman, times, serif; font-size: 14pt;><strong style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bold;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; color: #3a3a3a;>FINANCE PURCHASE PRICE: $15,900 + HST & LICENSING</span></strong></span><br style=box-sizing: border-box; color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; font-weight: 400; /><span style=box-sizing: border-box; color: #3a3a3a; font-family: times new roman, times, serif; font-size: 15px; font-weight: 400;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 14pt;><strong style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bold;>CASH PRICE: $16,900 + HST & LICENSING</strong></span></span></h4><h4 style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 10px 0px; line-height: 1.1; font-size: 1.8rem; font-family: Open Sans; color: #262425; background-color: #ffffff;>Warranty</h4><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 10px; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 13px; background-color: #ffffff;>LET THE EXPERIENCED PROFESSIONALS HANDLE YOUR CREDIT APPLICATION. </p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 10px; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 13px; background-color: #ffffff;>APPLY FOR PRE-APPROVAL TODAY!!</p>

2017 Toyota Corolla

152,650 KM

Details Description Features

$15,900

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Toyota Corolla

SE

Watch This Vehicle
13170584

2017 Toyota Corolla

SE

Location

Noble Auto Hut

222 Advance Blvd., Unit 2, Brampton, ON L6T 4Y7

905-799-6565

  1. 1762968994383
  2. 1762968994850
  3. 1762968995252
  4. 1762968995635
  5. 1762968996004
  6. 1762968996408
  7. 1762968996789
  8. 1762968997237
  9. 1762968997605
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

$15,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
152,650KM
VIN 2T1BURHE1HC915023

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 152,650 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 TOYOTA COROLLA SE, HEATED SEATS, LED HEADLIGHTS,LANE DEPARTURE WARNING, CLEAN CARFAX AND MUCH MORE

HST and Licensing will be extra**

Certification is available for $799 -     CERTIFICATION* As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Not only do we abide by the ministry of transportation standards when certifying our vehicles, we go above and beyond to ensure the highest quality product. We ensure double the ministry standards on brake rotors and pads as well as all four tires. We also provide a 90-day guarantee on the battery on your vehicle with no questions asked...

FINANCING AVAILABLE AT AS LOW AS 7.99% O.A.C

WE WELCOME EVERYONE-GOOD/BAD CREDIT, NEWCOMERS, STUDENTS. EVERYONE IS APPROVED.

PREVIOUSLY DECLINED BY BANK ? NO PROBLEM 

FINANCE PURCHASE PRICE: $15,900 + HST & LICENSING
CASH PRICE: $16,900 + HST & LICENSINGWarranty

LET THE EXPERIENCED PROFESSIONALS HANDLE YOUR CREDIT APPLICATION. 

APPLY FOR PRE-APPROVAL TODAY!!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Noble Auto Hut

Used 2024 Honda Accord Touring for sale in Brampton, ON
2024 Honda Accord Touring 51,850 KM $38,900 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Chrysler 300 300S for sale in Brampton, ON
2023 Chrysler 300 300S 78,877 KM $29,900 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Toyota Corolla XSE for sale in Brampton, ON
2020 Toyota Corolla XSE 99,001 KM $21,900 + tax & lic

Email Noble Auto Hut

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Noble Auto Hut

Noble Auto Hut

222 Advance Blvd., Unit 2, Brampton, ON L6T 4Y7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-799-XXXX

(click to show)

905-799-6565

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$15,900

+ taxes & licensing>

Noble Auto Hut

905-799-6565

2017 Toyota Corolla