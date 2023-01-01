$22,980+ tax & licensing
2017 Toyota Corolla
SE w/ Heated Seats, Backup Cam, Bluetooth
Canada Drives - Mississauga
55 Auction Ln, Brampton, ON L6T 5V8
$22,980
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9507691
- Stock #: V-65598
- VIN: 2T1BURHEXHC946805
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 44,648 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 Toyota Corolla SE - Clean Carfax. Manual. Backseat is roomy enough for adults. Fuel Efficient. A lot of standard equipment and safety features. Smooth ride quality on the highway and in the city. Comes with Backup Camera;Bluetooth Connectivity;Heated Seats. Shop online for your next used vehicle and enjoy the convenience of to-your-door delivery and the confidence of a 7-day love it or return it guarantee. Visit our website to find a full vehicle inspection report, 30+ high resolution photos, a free CARFAX Report, full feature & equipment list and to confirm availability of this and hundreds more certified used vehicles. 7-Day Love it or Return it Guarantee: Take 7 days to ensure you love your new purchase. If you don’t, we’ll come pick it up. We want to buy your car! Visit our website, fill out our simple form (takes 1 minute) and get a real offer to sell or trade in your vehicle. Canada Drives is the fastest, safest and smartest way to sell your car. AutoTrader Best Priced Dealer Award Winner 2021: Shop online and enjoy award-winning savings. We skip the big overheads and pass the savings on to you. No haggling, no hidden fees and low rate + flexible financing on all our vehicles. Delivery to Your Door: Pick the date and time and we’ll drop your new vehicle off right to your door in our premium enclosed trailers. Guaranteed Trade-in Values: Answer a few simple questions on our website and we’ll provide a guaranteed trade-in value in seconds. VSA# 41715 / AMVIC# B2026559 / Price shown excludes Taxes & Licensing Features LED Headlights;Spare Tire;Adaptive Cruise Control;Air Conditioning;AM/FM;Anti-Lock Braking System;Auto Climate Control;Backup Camera;Bluetooth Connectivity;Child Safety Locks;Cloth Seats;Dual Air Bags;Head Curtain Air Bags;Heated Seats;Heated Side Mirrors;In-Dash CD;Lane Departure Warning;MP3 Jack (AUX);Power Locks;Power Steering;Power Windows;Side Air Bags;Tilt & Telescopic Steering;Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS);Traction Control (TCS);USB Port;Variable Intermittent Wipers;Voice Command
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
