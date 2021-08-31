Menu
2017 Toyota Highlander

138,805 KM

$34,995

+ tax & licensing
$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

Autoplanet

844-470-1227

HYBRID Limited AWD, 7-Seater, Navi, Pano Roof, 360 Cam!

HYBRID Limited AWD, 7-Seater, Navi, Pano Roof, 360 Cam!

Location

Autoplanet

2830 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6S 6E8

844-470-1227

Logo_NoBadges

$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

138,805KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7674070
  • Stock #: P06A2249
  • VIN: 5TDDGRFH5HS020915

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Celestial Silver Metallic
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P06A2249
  • Mileage 138,805 KM

Vehicle Description

$119 Weekly with $0 Down for 84 Months O.A.C.* Get Top Dollar From our Trade-In Program! HISTORY: Clean Carfax - Ontario Vehicle WARRANTY: Extended Warranty Starting From Only $599! HIGH VALUE FEATURES: Navigation - Panoramic Sunroof - Back Up Camera - 360 Degree Camera - Power and Heated/Cooled Front Seats - Driver Memory Seat - Heated 2nd Row Captain Seats - Universal Garage Door Opener - JBL Sound System - Bluetooth CONVENIENCE FEATURES: 3.5L V-6 cyl - All Wheel Drive - Hybrid - Leather Interior - 19 Inch Alloys - Tri Zone Climate Control - Leather Wrapped Heated Steering Wheel with Mounted Controls - Keyless Entry - Push Button Start - 7 Passenger Seating - Heated Exterior Mirrors with Integrated Turn Signals - Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror - Power Liftgate - Fog Lights - Automatic Headlights - Rear Manual Mesh Window Shades - Trailer Hitch - Radar Cruise Control - Am/Fm/Cd/Usb/Mp3 - Power Windows, Locks and Mirrors SAFETY FEATURES: Traction Control - Rain Sensing Wipers - Pre Collision System - Automatic High Beam Assist - Parking Sensors - Blind Spot Assist - Lane Departure Warning - Child Proof Locks - Driver and Passenger Side Air Bags - Side Impact Air Bags - Dual Side Airbag OUR MESSAGE: The days when used cars meant trouble are over!!! AutoPlanet Market Value Pricing (MVP) allows you to rest assured with complete piece of mind, and allows you to buy with confidence; our vehicles come with: Carfax Report, Complimentary Oil Change Prior to Delivery, 7 Day or 750 KM Refund Policy. All 2019, 2020 and 2021 vehicles are Former Daily Rentals. Payment is based on an 84 mth term. *All payments are weekly plus HST. Based on a finance rate of 5.99% O.A.C. I.E. Cost of Borrowing on $10,000 (based on term) are: for 36mth- $950.12; 48mth- $1598.36; 72mth- $1932.48; 84mth- $2273.00. Rates may vary based on credit worthiness up to 29.9%. FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 1-833-295-1632. EXCELLENT FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE (O.A.C). AutoPlanet, is Ontario's Largest Indoor Showroom. We offer, top dollar for your trade(s), no pressure, non commissioned sales staff with no haggle pricing. NO APPOINTMENTS NEEDED, DROP IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!!! AutoPlanet is part of the Performance Auto Group. Performance Auto Group's mission is to make car buying easy. We are passionate about innovating so that your experience in any of our 28 dealerships is quick and enjoyable. You'll enjoy working with our friendly team, who are always available to help you make an informed decision. Purchase confidently with our industry-leading transparency tools that provide unprecedented information about the history and condition of our cars. Drive with confidence knowing that we have the most rigorous inspection and reconditioning process in the country, handled by our team of factory-trained technicians. We invite you to experience the difference - at Performance Auto Group.

Vehicle Features

Keyless Entry
Rain sensor wipers
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Door Map Pockets
Trailer Hitch
Panoramic Sunroof
Memory Seats
Bluetooth
Heated Steering Wheel
Leather Wrap Wheel
Child-Safety Locks
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Captains Chairs
Lane Departure Warning
Driver Side Airbag

