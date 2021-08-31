2017 Toyota Highlander

$34,995 + taxes & licensing 1 3 8 , 8 0 5 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7674070

7674070 Stock #: P06A2249

P06A2249 VIN: 5TDDGRFH5HS020915

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Celestial Silver Metallic

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # P06A2249

Mileage 138,805 KM

Vehicle Features Convenience Keyless Entry Rain sensor wipers Auto On/Off Headlamps Door Map Pockets Exterior Trailer Hitch Windows Panoramic Sunroof Seating Memory Seats Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Interior Heated Steering Wheel Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Safety Child-Safety Locks SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG Additional Features Navigation System Rear View Camera Captains Chairs Lane Departure Warning Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.